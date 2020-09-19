Top 10 Most Sold Two-Wheelers In August 2020 – Splendors Leads Activa

Hero Splendor posted 9.14 per cent YoY sales growth in August 2020 to have a healthy lead over Honda Activa in the top ten charts

Hero MotoCorp continued to have the Splendor sit at the top of the sales charts as 2,32,301 units were sold in August 2020 as against 2,12,839 units during the same period last year with Year-on-Year sales growth of 9.14 per cent. The Activa managed to end up second with a total of 1,93,607 units.

However, compared to the same period in 2019, the best-selling scooter in the country recorded a massive YoY fall of 17.36 per cent as 40,672 units fewer units were sold last month. The HF Deluxe continued its good run as its Splendor commuter sibling as 1,77,168 units were recorded in the month of August 2020.

Compared to the corresponding month in 2019, the HF Deluxe saw a volume increase of 10.26 per cent. This was impressive considering its regular volume status in the top ten table. The CB Shine was the most sold Honda motorcycle last month as 1,06,133 units were sold against 87,434 units with an appreciable YoY increase of 21.39 per cent.

Top 10 Two Wheelers (YoY) Sales In August 2020 Sales In August 2019 1. Hero Splendor (9.14%) 2,32,301 2,12,839 2. Honda Activa (-17.36%) 1,93,607 2,34,279 3. Hero HF Deluxe (10.26%) 1,77,168 1,60,684 4. Honda CB Shine (21.39%) 1,06,133 87,434 5. Bajaj Pulsar (23.58%) 87,202 70,562 6. TVS XL100 (25.65%) 70,126 55,812 7. Hero Glamour (-10.53%) 54,315 60,706 8. Hero Passion (27.49%) 52,471 41,157 9. TVS Jupiter (-9.46%) 52,378 57,849 10. Honda Dio (13.87%) 42,957 37,726

The Pulsar series helped Bajaj to register a total volume of 87,202 units as against 70,562 units during the same period twelve months ago with 23.58 per cent growth. The XL100, on the other hand, continued its strong run in the rural markets with a tally of 70,126 units. In comparison, the moped garnered only 55,812 units in August 2019.

The XL100 had the second highest YoY volume growth of all in the top ten sales charts behind Passion. The Glamour ended up as the seventh most sold two-wheeler in the country last month as 54,315 units were recorded against 60,706 units during the corresponding period in 2019 with negative 10.53 per cent growth.

The Passion range was responsible for registering 52,471 units as against 41,157 units with 27.49 per cent sales growth. The Jupiter scooter, the key rival for Honda Activa, was the ninth most sold two-wheeler in India as 52,378 units were posted against 57,849 units with 9.46 per cent de-growth ahead of Honda Dio.