Top 10 Most Sold SUVs In Oct 2020 – Creta, Brezza, Sonet, Venue, Seltos

Hyundai Creta was the most sold SUV in the country again last month as it finished ahead of Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and Kia Sonet

The Indian automotive industry set a new record of selling 3.33 lakh units in October 2020. Most of the top flight manufacturers posted their best ever monthly sales as well as the auto sector is on a definitive path to recovery. In recent years, the contribution of SUVs should not be underestimated in gaining volume sales and it reflected on the sales charts last month too.

The second generation Hyundai Creta made its domestic premiere at the 2020 Auto Expo in February before going on sale the following month. The mid-size SUV did get back to the top position in the segment by beating Kia Seltos since the new-gen model’s market entry and last month, it was the most sold SUV in the country.

The Creta garnered a total of 14,023 units in October 2020 while the Seltos finished fifth with a total of 8,900 units. It is no secret that the Creta has indeed eaten into the numbers of its Korean cousin. The Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza was the second most sold SUV in India last month as 12,087 units.

S. No. SUV Models Units sold in October 2020 1. Hyundai Creta 14,023 2. Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza 12,087 3. Kia Sonet 11,721 4. Hyundai Venue 9,020 5. Kia Seltos 8,900 6. Tata Nexon 6,888 7. Mahindra Bolero 6,417 8. Mahindra XUV300 5,895 9. Ford EcoSport 4,599 10. Mahindra Scorpio 3,527

The impact of the compact and mid-size SUV segments can be clearly seen on the sales table. Six sub-four-metre SUVs finished in the top ten as the Vitara Brezza was followed by Kia’s recently launched Sonet. The Sonet has plenty in common with the Venue and it sat on top of the compact SUV sales charts in its very month, only to lose it to the Vitara Brezza the following month.

The Sonet garnered a total of 11,721 units and helped Kia to finish fourth in the overall manufacturers’ table ahead of Mahindra, Toyota, Renault, Ford and others. The Venue posted 9,020 units in October 2020 as it slotted in fourth ahead of Seltos and Nexon. The Tata SUV recorded an impressive tally of 6,888 units last month.

Mahindra’s consistently selling Bolero and Scorpio ended up seventh and tenth with 6,417 units and 3,527 units respectively. The XUV300 registered 5,895 units last month to finish eighth ahead of Ford’s long time running EcoSport with 4,599 units.