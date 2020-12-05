Top 10 Most Sold SUVs In November 2020 – Creta Leads Sonet & Venue

Hyundai Creta was the most sold SUV in the country in November 2020 ahead of Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue and Kia Seltos

There is no secret that the compact and mid-size SUV segments are hotly contested in the domestic market and their impact can be seen on the sales charts every month. The second generation Hyundai Creta debuted back in March 2020 and since then, it has reclaimed its top position in its segment alongside being the most sold SUV in the country.

Last month was no different as the Creta posted the highest volume for an SUV. It garnered a total of 12,017 units in November 2020 as against 6,684 units during the same period in 2019 with a massive Year-on-Year sales growth of 80 per cent. The Sonet ended up second with 11,417 units and it was the most sold compact SUV ahead of its cousin Hyundai Venue.

The Sonet had a healthy lead over Hyundai Venue and it has certainly eaten into the sales volumes of the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, which was deposed from the top to third position in the segment for the first time. The Venue posted 9,265 units last month as against 9,665 units during the same period in 2019 with 4 per cent negative sales growth.

Top 10 SUVs (YoY) November 2020 Sales November 2019 Sales 1. Hyundai Creta (80%) 12,017 6,684 2. Kia Sonet 11,417 – 3. Hyundai Venue (-4%) 9,265 9,665 4. Kia Seltos (-34%) 9,205 14,005 5. Maruti Vitara Brezza (-35%) 7,838 12,033 6. Tata Nexon (75%) 6,021 3,437 7. Mahindra XUV300 (100%) 4,458 2,224 8. Mahindra Scorpio (-4%) 3,725 3,878 9. MG Hector (6%) 3,426 3,239 10. Maruti S-Cross (100%) 2,877 1,439

The Seltos slotted in at fourth with 9,205 units as against 14,005 units during the corresponding period in 2019 with a massive 34 per cent volume decline. The Vitara Brezza could only manage 7,838 units as against 12,033 units in November 2019 with 35 per cent de-growth as it finished in fifth position ahead of Tata Nexon.

The Nexon has been performing well in recent months courtesy of the facelift launched earlier this year and it breached 6,000 sales mark last month as against 3,437 units in November 2019 with 75 per cent volume growth. The XUV300 ended up as the seventh most sold SUV in the country last month with 100 per cent YoY sales surge.

The Scorpio was positioned eighth with 3,725 units as against 3,878 units in November 2019 with 4 per cent volume decline. The Hector recorded 3,426 units while the S-Cross endured 2,877 units to round out the table.