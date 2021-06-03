Top 10 Most Sold SUVs In May 2021 – Creta, Sonet, Nexon, Seltos, Brezza

Hyundai Creta headed the SUV sales table ahead of Kia Seltos, Tata Nexon, and Hyundai Venue in the month of May 2021

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) had the Creta at the top of the sales charts in the month of May 2021 as it was the most sold passenger car as well as the highest sold SUV in the country with a cumulative domestic tally of 7,527 units as against 3,212 units during the same period in 2020 with Year-on-Year volume growth of 134.3 per cent.

Hyundai Motor Group comprising of Hyundai and Kia combined to record the highest domestic overall volume by beating Maruti Suzuki in an unprecedented manner. However, with the country reeling under the health crisis, the numbers are not definitive. But kudos to the Koreans as their SUV range has been receiving tremendous attention amongst customers.

The Sonet finished in the second position with 6,627 units and it rose to prominence in no time in the compact SUV segment. The Nexon has been registering impressive volume tally in recent times and last month was no different, as a 933.5 per cent Year-on-Year sales surge was seen.

Top 10 SUVs In May (YoY) May 2021 Sales May 2020 Sales 1. Hyundai Creta (134.3%) 7,527 3,212 2. Kia Sonet 6,627 – 3. Tata Nexon (933.5%) 6,439 623 4. Hyundai Venue (289.7%) 4,840 1,242 5. Kia Seltos (165.5%) 4,277 1,611 6. Maruti Vitara Brezza (362.9%) 2,648 572 7. Mahindra Thar 1,911 0 8. Mahindra Scorpio (147.1%) 1,762 713 9. Tata Safari (%) 1,536 – 10. Tata Harrier (744.7%) 1,360 161

The Global NCAP five-star rated SUV garnered a total of 6,439 units last month as against 623 units during the corresponding month in 2020. The Hyundai Venue finished in the fourth position with 4,840 units as against 1,242 units during the same period twelve months ago with 289.7 per cent volume jump.

The fifth position was occupied by Kia’s Seltos as 4,277 units were posted as against 1,611 units in May 2020 with a 165.5 per cent YoY sales increase. Four out of the top five SUVs in the top ten table belonged to the Hyundai Motor Group in May 2021. In the second half of the table, Maruti Suzuki had the Vitara Brezza finish in the sixth position.

It recorded 2,648 units as against 572 units in May 2020 with 362.9 per cent sales growth while Mahindra’s second-generation Thar, introduced in late 2020, has been well received amongst buyers and it managed to register 1,911 units. The Scorpio ended up as the eighth most sold SUV ahead of the recently launched Safari and Harrier.