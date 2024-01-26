Top 10 Most Sold SUVs In 2023 – Nexon, Creta, Brezza, Scorpio

Here we have listed the top 10 most sold SUVs in 2023 as Maruti Suzuki Brezza edged Tata Nexon by a narrow margin to sit on top

Maruti Suzuki’s Brezza finished on top of the SUV sales charts by outselling Tata Nexon by a narrow margin in the 2023 calendar year. The Brezza posted a total of 1,70,588 unit sales as against 1,30,563 units during the period between January and December 2022 with a YoY positive sales surge of 31 per cent.

The compact SUV is one of the reasons why Maruti Suzuki has emerged as the best-selling SUV manufacturer in the country this FY. The Nexon registered a domestic tally of 1,70,311 units last year as against 1,68,278 units with a YoY growth of 1 per cent. The arrival of the heavily updated version a few months ago has helped in increasing its sales numbers.

The Hyundai Creta finished in the third position with a total of 1,57,311 units as against 1,40,895 units in 2022 with a YoY positive volume growth of 12 per cent. A few weeks ago, the facelifted Creta made its market debut with big revisions inside and out. The Tata Punch garnered a total of 1,50,182 units as against 1,29,895 units.

Top 10 SUVs In 2023 (YoY) Sales In 2023 Sales In 2022 1. Maruti Suzuki Brezza (31%) 1,70,588 1,30,563 2. Tata Nexon (1%) 1,70,311 1,68,278 3. Hyundai Creta (12%) 1,57,311 1,40,895 4. Tata Punch (16%) 1,50,182 1,29,895 5. Hyundai Venue (7%) 1,29,278 1,20,703 6. Mahindra Scorpio (89%) 1,21,420 64,179 7. Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitata (389%) 1,13,387 23,425 8. Kia Seltos (3%) 1,04,891 1,01,569 9. Maruti Suzuki Fronx 94,393 – 10. Kia Sonet (-8%) 79,776 86,251

This led to a YoY growth of 16 per cent in India while the Hyundai Venue recorded a total of 1,29,278 units last year as against 1,20,703 units in the previous terms with a YoY growth of 7 per cent. The arrival of the new generation Scorpio N and updated Scorpio Classic has aided in Mahindra recording one of the highest YoY growths within the top ten SUV sales charts.

The combined sales of Mahindra Scorpio N and Classic resulted in a total of 1,21,420 units as against 64,179 units with a massive YoY volume increase of 89 per cent. The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara posted 1,13,387 units in 2023 as against 23,425 units with a YoY sales jump of 389 per cent – the highest within the top ten finishers.

The Kia Seltos slotted in eighth with 1,04,891 units against 1,01,569 units with a YoY growth of 3 per cent. The Maruti Suzuki Fronx is the only new entrant within the top ten as 94,393 units were sold last year and its overall sales have crossed one lakh units in just ten months since its launch. The Sonet finished tenth with 79,776 units.