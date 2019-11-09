Top 10 Most Sold Sedans In October 2019 – Dzire, Amaze, Ciaz on Top

Maruti Suzuki Dzire continued to lead the way ahead of Honda Amaze, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Hyundai Verna and others

The sedan segment as a whole is running on a rough patch and is worsened by the downward sales spiral the auto industry has been experiencing for the last year or so. In October 2019, Maruti Suzuki’s Dzire continued to be on top of the monthly charts as 19,569 units were sold.

When compared to the same month in 2018, the Dzire posted year-on-year volume increase of 12% as 17,404 units were retailed back then. The Amaze posted just over one-fourth of the total sales of its main competitor Dzire, as 5,134 units meant that it was positioned in second place.

In comparison to the corresponding month last year when 5,542 units were sold, the Dzire registered 7% YoY decline. The festive season did help in Honda improving on the volume numbers of the Amaze as it ended up well ahead of its other rivals and the C-segment sedans including Honda City.

Sedans October 2019 Sales October 2018 Sales Maruti Suzuki Dzire 19,569 17,404 Honda Amaze 5,134 5,542 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz 2,371 3,892 Hyundai Verna 2,174 3,301 Honda City 1,887 3,612 Hyundai Xcent 1,388 3,143 Tata Tigor 1,152 2,927 Skoda Rapid 815 1,205 Volkswagen Vento 729 480 Volkswagen Ameo 584 923

The C-sedan space is suffering the same fate as the monthly average has reduced drastically in recent years. The Maruti Suzuki Ciaz was the most sold model in October 2010 with 2,371 units as against 3,892 units with a massive year-on-year sales fall of 39% and it was the same case with its main rivals.

Hyundai’s Verna was the fourth most sold sedan in the country last month with just 2,174 units. When compared to the same month in 2018, the South Korean company registered 3,301 units with YoY de-growth of 34% and it finished ahead of Honda City.

The popular model of the Japanese manufacturer recorded 1,887 units last month as against 3,612 units with 48% YoY decline. The next-generation City is expected to launch in India next year with a complete exterior and interior makeover and it could revive its sales fortunes.

Hyundai’s Xcent finished sixth with 1,388 units ahead of Tata Tigor, Skoda Rapid and the Volkswagen duo. The Xcent will also get its major upgrade most likely sometime in 2020.