Top 10 Most Sold Sedans In Oct 2021 – Dzire, City, Amaze, Aura, Octavia

Maruti Suzuki Dzire recorded 8,077 units in the month of October 2021 as against 17,675 units during the same period last year with a YoY decline of 54.3 per cent

The steadily increasing popularity of the midsize SUV and compact SUV segments has taken a toll on the sedan space as a whole. In the month of October 2021, Maruti Suzuki’s Dzire finished on top of the sedan sales charts with 8,077 units as against 17,675 units during the same period in 2020 with a YoY volume decline of 54.3 per cent.

Except for Hyundai Verna, Skoda Superb and Skoda Octavia, all the other models in the top ten recorded negative sales growth. For instance, the Honda City, in the second position, endured a 12.4 per cent volume decline as 3,611 units were reported in the month of October 2021 as against 4,124 units during the corresponding month in 2020.

The fifth-generation Honda City only debuted last year and it has proved to be successful for the Japanese manufacturer while the facelifted Honda Amaze was introduced only a few months ago. The compact sedan posted 3,009 unit sales as against 4,709 units during the same period last year with a YoY de-growth of 36 per cent.

Top 10 Most Sold Sedans (YoY) October 2021 Sales October 2020 Sales 1. Maruti Suzuki Dzire (-54.3%) 8,077 17,675 2. Honda City (-12.4%) 3,611 4,124 3. Honda Amaze (-36%) 3,009 4,709 4. Hyundai Xcent/Aura (-51.5%) 2,701 5,577 5. Hyundai Verna (12.5%) 2,438 2,166 6. Tata Tigor (-8.2%) 1,377 1,501 7. Maruti Suzuki Ciaz (-24.8%) 1,069 1,422 8. Skoda Superb (36.4%) 251 184 9. Skoda Octavia (606%) 219 31 10. Skoda Rapid (-83.8%) 165 1,024

The Hyundai Aura finished in the fourth position with 2,701 units as against 5,577 units in October 2020 with 51.5 per cent negative growth. The Aura replaced the Xcent upon arrival early last year and it has gained decent momentum amongst customers. Its bigger sibling, the Hyundai Verna, finished in the fifth position with 2,438 units.

This when compared to the same period in 2020 with 2,166 units, a YoY sales increase of 12.5 per cent was seen. The Tata Tigor was the sixth most sold sedan in the country last month as 1,377 units were recorded against 1,501 units in October 2020 with 8.2 per cent de-growth while Maruti Suzuki Ciaz could only manage seventh with 1,069 units.

In comparison to the same period last year with 1,422 units, the Ciaz posted 24.8 per cent de-growth. The Skoda Superb slotted in at eighth with 251 units ahead of Skoda Octavia with 219 units and the Czech company’s sedan portfolio will further be strengthened with the arrival of the new Slavia midsize sedan replacing the Rapid early next year.