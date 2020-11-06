The Dzire compact sedan held its top position as the most sold sedan in the country in the month of October 2020 with 17,675 unit sales

Maruti Suzuki India Limited’s Dzire compact sedan continued to be the most sold sedan in the country in the month of October 2020. The Dzire’s success does not reflect the actual sales scenario for sedans though as the popularity has certainly gone down over the years with the sub-four-metre and mid-size sedans facing huge volume decline.

Last month, the Dzire recorded cumulative volume tally of 17,675 units. It maintained more than thrice what the second placed Hyundai Aura attained during the same period. The Aura entered the domestic market in January 2020 as a replacement to the Xcent and it has been decently received among customers.

The sales tally of Hyundai Aura stood at 5,677 units last month. The Amaze registered a total of 4,708 units and it used to be the second best-selling model on regular basis. Honda Cars India relies on the Amaze and City in garnering volumes sales and understanding the importance, a new generation City was introduced a few months ago.

Top 10 Most Sold Sedans October 2020 Sales 1. Maruti Suzuki Dzire 17,675 2. Hyundai Aura 5,677 3. Honda Amaze 4,708 4. Honda City 4,124 5. Hyundai Verna 2,166 6. Tata Tigor 1,501 7. Maruti Suzuki Ciaz 1,422 8. Skoda Rapid 1,024 9. Ford Aspire 446 10. Toyota Yaris 373

The fifth generation Honda City brought in a slew of exterior and interior changes while the petrol and diesel engines remained the same. With the addition of new features, it became a compelling C-segment sedan and its popularity has risen over the last months and it was responsible for recording 4,124 units in October 2019 to be the most sold car for the Japanese manufacturer.

The Verna also received a facelift earlier this year and it posted 2,166 units last month to finish as the sixth most sold sedan in the country. The Tigor, another sub-four-metre sedan, garnered 1,501 units as it even outsold the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz which sits in a slightly more premium segment.

The Ciaz endured 40 per cent negative sales growth last month and compared to the previous month of September 2020, it recorded 7 per cent volume decline. The Skoda Rapid finished eighth ahead of Ford Aspire and Toyota Yaris.