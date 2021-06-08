Top 10 Most Sold Sedans In May 2021 – Dzire, Aura, City, Verna, Rapid

Maruti Suzuki Dzire finished on top of the sales table with 5,819 units in May 2021 ahead of Hyundai Aura, Honda City and Hyundai Verna

The compact and mid-size sedan segments have seen reduced popularity over the last few years but new launches have come onboard despite the drop of volume sales. Maruti Suzuki Dzire finished on top of the sales charts in the month of May 2021 with 5,819 units as against 2,215 units during the same period last year with a YoY sales growth of 163 per cent.

The compact sedan has long been the segment leader and last month was no different while one of its main rivals, the Aura, finished in the second position. The Korean sub-four-meter sedan produced at the brand’s production facility in Tamil Nadu garnered a cumulative domestic tally of 1,627 units as against just 349 units in May 2020.

This led to a massive Year-on-Year sales increase of 366 percent. The month of May 2020 was a disastrous one for the Indian automotive industry due to apparent restrictions and one year on, the situation stayed almost similar. However, the carmakers are expecting to make a strong comeback in the second half of the year.

Top 10 Most Sold Sedans (YoY) May 2021 Sales May 2020 Sales 1. Maruti Suzuki Dzire (163%) 5,819 2,215 2. Hyundai Xcent/Aura (366%) 1,627 349 3. Honda City (867%) 1,141 118 4. Hyundai Verna (253%) 1,121 317 5. Skoda Rapid (107%) 603 291 6. Honda Amaze (235%) 470 140 7. Tata Tigor (178%) 367 132 8. Maruti Suzuki Ciaz (81.7%) 349 192 9. Volkswagen Vento (-5%) 169 178 10. Skoda Octavia (218%) 102 32

The festive season could be targetted to capitalise on the positive buying sentiments that generally exist amongst customers. The Honda City was the third most sold sedan in the country last month with 1,141 unit sales as against 118 units during the corresponding month in 2020 with a Year-on-Year volume increase of 867 per cent.

The fifth generation Honda City debuted last year and it helped in the mid-size sedan segment posting decent numbers in its initial months. The City’s main rival, the Hyundai Verna, slotted in at the fourth position with 1,121 unit sales in May 2021 as against 317 units during the same period last year with a YoY sales surge of 253 per cent.

The Skoda Rapid finished in the fifth position with 603 units as against 291 units with 107 per cent volume increase. It will have a replacement in the early parts of next year based on the MQB A0 IN platform. The Honda Amaze was positioned sixth ahead of Tata Tigor, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Volkswagen Vento and Skoda Octavia last month.