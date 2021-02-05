Top 10 Most Sold Sedans In Jan 2021 – Dzire, Amaze, Aura, City, Rapid

Maruti Suzuki Dzire finished on top of the sales charts with 15,125 units in January 2021 ahead of Honda Amaze, Hyundai Aura and Honda City

The craze amongst customers on the sedan segments has drastically decreased in recent years as the average volumes in the compact and mid-size sedan spaces have gone down. In the first month of the Calendar Year 2021, the scenario did not improve despite many models posting positive Year-on-Year sales growths.

The Maruti Suzuki Dzire continued to lead the way and it was the only sedan to record five-digit sales in January 2021. The compact sedan based on the Heartect platform garnered a total of 15,125 unit sales last month as against 22,406 units during the same period in 2020 with a Year-on-Year sales de-growth of 32 per cent.

Its main rival, the Honda Amaze, finished second with 5,477 units as against 3,160 units during the corresponding period in 2020 with an appreciable growth of 73 per cent on Year-on-Year basis. The Japanese sedan held the flags up high for the brand, as it contributed to the major share of its volumes in the first month of the year.

Top 10 Most Sold Sedans (YoY) January 2021 Sales January 2020 Sales 1. Maruti Suzuki Dzire (-32%) 15,125 22,406 2. Honda Amaze (73%) 5,477 3,160 3. Hyundai Xcent/Aura (-37%) 4,183 6,691 4. Honda City (112%) 3,667 1,734 5. Tata Tigor (127%) 2,025 891 6. Hyundai Verna (109%) 2,000 957 7. Maruti Suzuki Ciaz (61%) 1,347 835 8. Ford Aspire (-43.43%) 293 518 9. Skoda Rapid (-68.46%) 257 815 10. Skoda Superb (69.11%) 230 136

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) introduced the Aura sub-four-metre sedan just over a year ago and it has well received in the domestic market. It registered a cumulative domestic tally of 4,183 units last month as against 6,691 units during the same period in 2020 with negative volume growth of 37 per cent.

At fourth came the Honda City with 3,667 units in January 2021. Honda launched the fifth generation version of its popular domestic nameplate last year and it quickly got back to the leading status in the C-segment for sedans. The City endured a massive volume increase of 112 per cent as 1,734 units were recorded twelve months ago.

The Tigor also continued its good run with 2,025 units as against 891 units in the same period in 2020 with 127 per cent growth. In the second half of the table, the Verna finished sixth with 2,000 units and had healthy growth of 109 per cent. The Ciaz slotted in at seventh ahead of Ford Aspire, Skoda Rapid and Skoda Superb.