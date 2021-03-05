Top 10 Most Sold Sedans In Feb 2021 – Dzire, Amaze, Aura, City, Rapid

Maruti Suzuki Dzire continued to be the most sold sedan in the country in February 2021 with a YoY growth of 63 per cent

The Indian passenger car market posted a sales growth of 23.1 per cent in February 2021 and the sales volumes were largely attributed to the entry-level models as well as the SUVs in the compact and mid-size spaces. The rise in the popularity of the SUVs has come at the expense of the declining sales numbers in the sedan segments across the board.

Half of the sedans featured in the top ten sales charts for last month endured negative Year-on-Year volume decline and except for the Maruti Suzuki Dzire, all the other sedans recorded less than 5,000 units each. The Indo-Japanese manufacturer managed to post a total of 11,901 units with the Dzire as against 7,296 units in February 2020.

This led to a Year-on-Year sales growth of 63 per cent. The Honda Amaze finished in the second position and has always played second-fiddle to the Maruti Suzuki Dzire in garnering volumes. It recorded a cumulative domestic tally of 4,939 units in February 2021 as against 5,814 units during the corresponding month in 2020 with 15 per cent de-growth.

Top 10 Most Sold Sedans (YoY) February 2021 Sales February 2020 Sales 1. Maruti Suzuki Dzire (63%) 11,901 7,296 2. Honda Amaze (-15%) 4,939 5,814 3. Hyundai Xcent/Aura (-13.4%) 4,300 4,968 4. Honda City (101%) 2,524 1,256 5. Hyundai Verna (259%) 2,047 570 6. Tata Tigor (148%) 1,939 782 7. Maruti Suzuki Ciaz (-40.6%) 1,510 2,544 8. Toyota Yaris (21.2%) 657 542 9. Skoda Rapid (-9.7%) 614 680 10. Ford Aspire (-46.3%) 399 744

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) introduced the Aura as a replacement to the Xcent just over a year ago and it has been performing decently in sales. The sub-four-metre sedan was responsible for registering 4,300 units as against 4,968 units during the same period in 2020 with a YoY negative sales growth of 13.4 per cent.

The mid-size sedan segment used to see 6,000 units on average for the top-selling model three years ago but the scenario has changed drastically due to the shift in trend towards mid-size SUVs like Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Tata Harrier, MG Hector, etc. The fifth-generation Honda City romped on to the scenes midway through last year.

And it did help in the segment showing slight recovery. It posted 2,524 units last month as against 1,256 units during the same period in 2020 with a healthy growth of 101 per cent. The Verna ended up as the fifth most sold sedan last month with 2,047 units and a growth of 259 per cent.

In the second half of the table, Tata Tigor recorded 1,939 units with a 148 per cent YoY volume increase ahead of Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Toyota Yaris, Skoda Rapid and Ford Aspire.