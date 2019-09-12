Top 10 Most Sold Sedans In August 2019 – Maruti Dzire, Ciaz To Ford Aspire

Maruti Suzuki Dzire continued to lead the sedan sales charts ahead of Honda Amaze and Hyundai Verna in August 2019

Maruti Suzuki Dzire continued to be the most sold sedan in the month of August 2019 in the Indian market but its sales had undoubtedly decreased compared to last year. With 13,274 units, the Dzire endured 40 per cent negative sales growth compared to the corresponding month in 2018.

The main rival of Dzire, Honda Amaze, stayed put in its position as well but it could not replicate the same level of success it had last year when it reached nearly 10,000 units in no less than four months. The best-selling model for Honda in India garnered 4,535 units last month as against 9,644 units with 53 per cent sales de-growth.

There is no secret that the C-segment for sedans has seen decreasing popularity in recent times as customers are preferring to buy mid-size or compact SUVs instead. It reflects in the sales tally of the segment’s main contenders. Despite finishing on top, Hyundai’s Verna registered 1,597 units only with 52 per cent YoY sales drop.

Top 10 Most Sold Sedans In August 2019 No. Of Units 1. Maruti Suzuki Dzire 13,274 2. Honda Amaze 4,535 3. Hyundai Verna 1,597 4. Maruti Suzuki Ciaz 1,596 5. Honda City 1,593 6. Toyota Etios 1,486 7. Hyundai Xcent 1,316 8. Tata Tigor 833 9. Skoda Rapid 791 10. Ford Aspire 521

Data Source: AutoPunditz

Maruti Suzuki’s Ciaz was just one unit down on the Korean sedan while Honda City was just three units lesser in comparison. The Ciaz and City registered 77 per cent and 43 per cent sales drop respectively in the month of August 2019. The second half of the monthly sales charts saw Toyota’s Etios gathering a total of 1,486 units.

In comparison, the Etios noted a YoY drop of 38 per cent last month as 2,387 units were retailed in August 2018. Behind the Etios stood the Xcent as the Hyundai sedan has been enduring tough times lately and a brand new model appears to be in the pipeline only in the near future.

Only seven sedans scored in four digits last month as Tata’s Tigor was positioned eighth with 833 units and it recorded 49 per cent sales de-growth last month. Skoda’s Rapid ended up ninth ahead of Ford Aspire with 791 units and 521 units respectively.