Top 10 Most Sold Sedans In April 2021 – Dzire, Amaze, Aura, City, Rapid

Maruti Suzuki finished on top of the sedan sales charts in April 2021 ahead of Amaze, Aura, City, Verna and others

In the top ten sales table for the month of April 2021 concerning sedans, Maruti Suzuki had the Dzire continuing its reign. However, other than the compact sedan, all other models that finished in the top ten faced huge de-growth. It must be noted that the sedan space’s popularity decreased big time in recent years but the Dzire remains less affected comparatively.

The five-seater recorded a cumulative domestic tally of 14,073 units in April 2021. It is priced between Rs. 5.98 lakh and Rs. 9.03 lakh (ex-showroom) and is powered by a 1.2-litre four-cylinder DualJet petrol engine producing a maximum power output of 89 bhp at 6,000 rpm and 113 Nm of peak torque delivered at 4,400 rpm.

The powertrain is linked with either a five-speed manual or a five-speed AMT transmission. The Honda Amaze finished in the second position with 3,920 units last month and has always been a regular finisher in that place. At third, the main rival to the Dzire and Amaze, the Hyundai Aura garnered a total of 3,347 units in the domestic market.

Top 10 Most Sold Sedans (YoY) April 2021 Sales April 2020 Sales 1. Maruti Suzuki Dzire 14,073 0 2. Honda Amaze 3,920 0 3. Hyundai Xcent/Aura 3,347 0 4. Honda City 3,128 0 5. Hyundai Verna 2,552 0 6. Tata Tigor 1,627 0 7. Maruti Suzuki Ciaz 1,567 0 8. Skoda Rapid 848 0 9. Toyota Yaris 285 0 10. Ford Aspire 173 0

The Aura debuted early last year and acted as a replacement to the Xcent. The Honda City received its fifth generation in India last year and it helped in maintaining its domination at the top of the mid-size sedan segment. It posted 3,128 units in April 2021 and is currently priced between Rs. 11.02 lakh and Rs. 14.97 lakh (ex-showroom).

It uses a 1.5-litre petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel powertrain. The Hyundai Verna finished in the fifth position with a total of 2,552 units and it costs between Rs. 9.20 lakh and Rs. 15.26 lakh (ex-showroom). It derives power from a 1.5-litre petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel engine that can also be found in the top-selling Creta mid-size SUV.

In the second half of the table, the Tata Tigor ended up as the sixth most sold sedan in India with 1,627 units ahead of Maruti Suzuki’s Ciaz, which managed to record 1,567 units. The Skoda Rapid registered 848 units last month as it slotted in at eighth ahead of Toyota Yaris and Ford Aspire with 285 and 173 units respectively.