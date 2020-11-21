Top 10 Most Sold Scooters In October 2020 – Activa, Jupiter, Ntorq, Dio

Honda Activa was the most sold scooter in India as it finished ahead of TVS Jupiter, Suzuki Access, Honda Dio and others

Honda garnered a total of 4,94,459 units in the domestic market as against 4,87,819 units during the same period in 2019 with a Year-on-Year growth of 1.4 per cent. The Activa’s lead at the top of the scooter sales charts is unbeatable and last month was no different, as 2,39,570 units were sold with a volume decline of 14.83 per cent.

The Activa posted nearly twice as much sales as the CB Shine within Honda’s portfolio. The Jupiter was the second most sold scooter in India in October 2020, as 74,159 units were dispatched against 74,560 units during the same period in 2019 with 0.54 per cent YoY sales de-growth. The Access 125 came home third with just over 2 per cent negative growth.

As had been the case, the Access 125 continued to be the best-selling Suzuki model in the country as 52,441 units were sold against 53,552 units in October 2019. The Dio, attracting young audience, registered a cumulative domestic tally of 44,046 units as against 36,939 units during the corresponding period in 2019 with 19.24 per cent sales increase.

Top 10 Scooters (YoY) October 2020 Sales October 2019 Sales 1. Honda Activa (-14.83%) 2,39,570 2,81,273 2. TVS Jupiter (-0.54%) 74,159 74,560 3. Suzuki Access (-2.07%) 52,441 53,552 4. Honda Dio (19.24%) 44,046 36,939 5. TVS Ntorq (32.22%) 31,524 23,842 6. Hero Destini (157.58%) 26,714 10,371 7. Hero Pleasure (43.10%) 23,392 16,347 8. Hero Maestro (96.83%) 23,240 11,807 9. Yamaha Ray (83.65%) 15,748 8,575 10. Yamaha Fascino (8.87%) 13,360 12,272

The Ntorq 125 scooter recorded 31,524 units in October 2020 as against 23,842 units during the same period last year with 32.22 per cent sales growth. The model had its special editions introduced recently ahead of the festive season carrying superhero theme. Hero MotoCorp’s Destini 125 garnered 26,714 units as against 10,371 units in October 2019 with a massive 157.58 per cent volume surge.

The Pleasure recorded a total of 23,392 units last month as against 16,347 units during the same period in 2019 with 43.10 per cent sales growth. Its sibling, the Hero Maestro, recorded 23,240 units as against 11,807 units in October 2019 with 96.83 per cent volume increase. Yamaha had two scooters in the top ten sales table last month.

The Japanese manufacturer finished seventh in the overall manufacturers’ table with 60,176 units as against 46,082 units, resulting in 30.6 per cent volume growth. The Ray slotted in at ninth with 15,748 units as against 8,575 units with 83.65 per cent increase while the Fascino rounded out the top ten with 13,360 unit sales.