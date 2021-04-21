Top 10 Most Sold Scooters In FY21 – Activa, Jupiter, Dio, Ntorq, Destini, Fascino

Hero MotoCorp was the only manufacturer in the top ten to post positive sales growth for three of its scooters; Honda Activa led ahead of TVS Jupiter and Honda Dio

In the financial year 2020-21, Honda led the way in the scooter sales as 19,39,640 units were sold for the Activa as against 25,91,059 units during the same period in FY2020 with a Year-on-Year volume de-growth of 25 per cent. Except for four scooters in the top ten table, all the other models registered YoY sales decline due to the apparent unforeseen circumstances.

The Jupiter continued to be in the second position with 5,40,466 units as against 5,95,467 units during the corresponding period the previous fiscal with 9 per cent negative sales growth. In the third position was the Honda Dio as 3,14,417 units were sold against 4,39,799 units during April 2019 to March 2020 period with a YoY de-growth of 29 per cent.

The Ntorq 125 emerged as the second most sold scooter for the brand in FY2021 as 2,51,491 units were recorded as against 2,65,016 units during the twelve-month period in FY2020 with 5 per cent Year-on-Year volume decline. The Pleasure posted the highest YoY growth of them all as 2,03,594 units were registered against 1,55,329 units with a 31 per cent sales jump.

Top 10 Scooters (YoY) Sales In FY2021 Sales In FY2020 1. Honda Activa (-25%) 19,39,640 25,91,059 2. TVS Jupiter (-9%) 5,40,466 5,95,467 3. Honda Dio (-29%) 3,14,417 4,39,799 4. TVS Ntorq (-5%) 2,51,491 2,65,016 5. Hero Pleasure (31%) 2,03,594 1,55,329 6. Hero Destini (27%) 1,44,332 1,13,944 7. Yamaha Ray (22%) 1,30,648 1,07,485 8. Yamaha Fascino (-35%) 1,08,496 1,66,491 9. Hero Maestro (1%) 95,533 94,533 10. TVS Pep+ (-1%) 89,147 90,309

The Destini 125 finished in the sixth position with 1,44,332 units as against 1,13,944 units during the same period in FY2020 with a 22 per cent sales increase. All the scooters in the top ten from Hero recorded volume growth as the Maestro ended up ninth with 95,533 units as against 94,533 units with 1 per cent volume increase.

Yamaha’s RayZR slotted in at seventh with 1,30,648 units in the period between April 2020 and March 2021 as against 1,07,485 units during the same period the previous FY with a 22 per cent increase in volumes. The Fascino finished in the eighth position with 1,08,496 units as against 1,66,491 units with a 35 per cent Year-on-Year decline in volumes.

TVS Motor Company’s long-serving Pep+ managed to finish as the tenth most sold scooter in the country in FY2021 as 89,147 units were recorded against 90,309 units with 1 per cent de-growth.