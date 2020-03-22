Top 10 Most Sold Scooters In Feb 2020 – Activa Leads Access, Jupiter

In February 2020, Honda Activa continued to lead the scooter segment with 9 per cent YoY sales increase ahead of Access and Jupiter

The Activa paved way for Honda posting more than 3.15 lakh unit sales in February 2020 as it contributed in the majority with 2,22,961 units. It continued to be the most sold scooter in the country with 9 per cent YoY sales increase courtesy of the introduction of the sixth-generation model recently as 2,05,239 units were sold during the same month last year.

The Access maintained its position as the best-selling 125 cc scooter in the country last month as 50,103 units were sold against 48,265 units during the corresponding month in 2019 with 4 per cent Year-on-Year sales increase. The Jupiter, Activa’s main rival, ended up third with 31,440 cumulative domestic units in February 2020.

In February 2019, TVS Motor Company sold 48,688 units of the Jupiter and thus 35 per cent negative sales growth was recorded last month. Honda’s another top-selling scooter, the Dio, finished fourth as 26,494 units were registered against 45,017 units during the same month last year with 41 per cent YoY sales decline.

Model (YoY%) February 2020 February 2019 1. Honda Activa (9%) 2,22,961 2,05,239 2. Suzuki Access (4%) 50,103 48,265 3. TVS Jupiter (-35%) 31,440 48,688 4. Honda Dio (-41%) 26,494 45,017 5. Yamaha Fascino (72%) 25,709 14,939 6. TVS Ntorq (39%) 22,804 16,370 7. Yamaha Ray (-3%) 11,348 11,700 8. Hero Pleasure (-45%) 8,435 15,264 9. Suzuki Burgman Street (-8%) 7,626 8,282 10. Hero Destini (-70%) 7,304 24,018

*Data Source: AutoPunditz

In the top ten table, the Fascino endured the highest YoY growth last month with 72 per cent. Positioned fifth, the scooter managed to garner 25,709 units as against 14,939 units during the same month in 2019. Last December, the Japanese manufacturer introduced the BSVI compliant Fascino 125 and Cygnus Ray ZR 125 Fi with new engine, features and cosmetic updates.

In the second half of the table, TVS’ Ntorq 125 slotted in sixth with 22,804 units. It impressed with 39 per cent YoY sales growth as 16,370 units were sold in February 2019. The Ray slotted in at seventh with 11,348 units as against 11,700 units during the same period twelve months ago with 3 per cent volume decline.

Hero MotoCorp’s Pleasure finished eighth with a total of 8,435 units as against 15,264 units during the same month last year with 45 per cent de-growth. Suzuki’s Burgman Street 125 posted 8 per cent sales decline with 7,626 units while the Destini 125 rounded out the chart with 7,304 units and 70 per cent de-growth.