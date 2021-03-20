Top 10 Most Sold Scooters In Feb 2021 – Activa, Jupiter, Dio, Destini, Burgman

Honda Activa continued to be the best-seller in the scooter space in February 2021 as 2,09,389 units were sold against 2,22,961 units twelve months ago

Honda’s Activa continued to be the most sold scooter in the country in the month of February 2021 as 2,09,389 units were recorded against 2,22,961 units during the same period in 2020 with a negative sales growth of 6.09 per cent. Only three of the top ten scooters posted volume de-growth last month as Suzuki Access and Yamaha Fascino are the other two.

In the second position, the TVS Jupiter garnered 52,189 units last month as against 31,440 units during the corresponding month in 2020 with a Year-on-Year volume increase of 66 per cent. The Access 125 was the third most sold scooter in the country in February 2021 as 48,496 units were sold against 50,103 units twelve months ago.

Honda’s popular Dio had the Reposal Edition introduced a few months ago and it finished in the fourth position with 28,171 units as against 26,494 units during the same period in 2020 with a Year-on-Yeat volume increase of 6.33 per cent. The Pleasure ended up in the fifth place with just over 5,000 units behind the Dio in the second month of CY2021.

Top 10 Most Sold Scooters (YoY) Feb 2021 Sales Feb 2020 Sales 1. Honda Activa (-6.09%) 2,09,389 2,22,961 2. TVS Jupiter (66%) 52,189 31,440 3. Suzuki Access (-3.21%) 48,496 50,103 4. Honda Dio (6.33%) 28,171 26,494 5. Hero Pleasure (173.93%) 23,106 8,435 6. Yamaha RayZR (21.71%) 13,812 11,348 7. Hero Destini (64.72%) 12,031 7,304 8. Yamaha Fascino (-60.22%) 10,228 25,709 9. Suzuki Burgman (11.95%) 8,533 7,622 10. TVS Pep+ (1588%) 8,476 502

It recorded a cumulative domestic tally of 23,106 units last month as against 8,435 units during the corresponding month in 2020 with a Year-on-Year volume surge close to 174 per cent. At sixth, the Yamaha RayZR posted 13,812 units as against 11,348 units during the same month in 2020 with 21.71 per cent sales increase.

Hero MotoCorp’s Destini 125 ended up as the seventh most sold scooter in India last month as 12,031 units were registered against 7,304 units during the same period twelve months ago with 64.72 per cent increase. Yamaha’s Fascino 125 had the highest de-growth as 10,228 units were sold against 25,709 units with 60.22 per cent drop in volumes.

The Suzuki Burgman Street 125 slotted in at ninth with 8,533 units as against 7,622 units in February 2020 with 11.95 per cent growth while the TVS Pep+ finished in the tenth position with 8,476 units as against just 502 units with 1588 per cent surge in sales numbers.