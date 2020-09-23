Top 10 Most Sold Scooters In August 2020 – Activa, Jupiter, Ntorq

Honda Activa continues to lead the way as 1,93,607 units were sold against 2,34,279 units in August 2019 with 17 per cent YoY volume decline

In August 2020, six of the top ten most sold scooters in the country posted positive sales growth. It is an encouraging sign and shows the steady progress the two-wheeler industry has been making in recent months. No smooth sailing for the leading scooter in India, Honda Activa, though as it endured 17 per cent volume decline.

The undisputed top-selling scooter in India posted a total of 1,93,607 units as against 2,34,279 units during the same time last year. The Jupiter continued to stick around in second position as 52,378 units were sold against 57,849 units during the corresponding month in 2019 with 9 per cent Year-on-Year de-growth.

The Dio came home third with an impressive 14 per cent sales increase as 42,957 units were sold against 37,726 units. The latest advertisement campaigns seem to be working in its favour among the young audience. The Access 125 recorded a total of 41,484 units as against 48,646 units during the same period last year with 15 per cent volume drop.

Top 10 Scooters (YoY) August 2020 Sales August 2019 Sales 1. Honda Activa (-17%) 1,93,607 2,34,279 2. TVS Jupiter (-9%) 52,378 57,849 3. Honda Dio (14%) 42,957 37,726 4. Suzuki Access (-15%) 41,484 48,646 5. TVS Ntorq (-22%) 19,918 25,578 6. Hero Pleasure (4%) 16,935 16,308 7. Yamaha Fascino (7%) 15,668 14,652 8. Yamaha Ray (57%) 15,620 9,924 9. Hero Destini (40%) 13,609 9,735 10. Honda Grazia (71%) 12,588 7,356

The Ntorq 125 managed to garner 19,918 unit sales for fifth position as against 25,578 units during the same period twelve months ago with 22 per cent YoY negative sales growth. In the second half of the table, the Hero Pleasure slotted in at sixth position with a total of 16,935 units as against 16,308 units in August 2019.

The comparison gives a marginal sales growth of 4 per cent for the second most sold Hero scooter in India last month. The Fascino has certainly been impressive in gaining sales for the Japanese two-wheeler major and last month was no different as 15,668 units were sold against 14,652 units with 7 per cent Year-on-Year volume growth.

The Ray did not disappoint as well last month as 15,620 units were recorded against 9,924 units with a massive 57 per cent sales increase. The Destini 125 scooter posted 40 per cent volume growth in August 2020 as 13,609 units were registered against 9,735 units during the same period last year.

The Grazia rounded out the top ten with 12,588 units and the highest YoY growth of them all at 40 per cent.