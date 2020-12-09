Maruti Suzuki Ertiga finished on top ahead of Mahindra Bolero, Renault Triber, XL6, Toyota Innova Crysta and others in November 2020

The Ertiga MPV has long reigned as the best-selling model in its segment and in November 2020, the scenario was no different. The Maruti Suzuki vehicle garnered a total of 9,557 units as against 7,537 units during the same period in 2019 with a Year-on-Year sales growth of 27 per cent and it enjoys the dominance by not having any direct rival in the country.

The Bolero MUV came second with a total of 6,055 units in November 2020 as against 5,127 units during the corresponding period last year with YoY volume increase of 18 per cent. The Triber sits at the bottom end of the MPV price scale and its affordability has been well reached amongst the customers and it reflects on the sales tally.

The Renault Triber posted a cumulative domestic total of 4,809 units last month as against 6,071 units during the same period in 2019 with a 21 per cent Year-on-Year decline. The Maruti Suzuki XL6 is the more premium version of the Ertiga and it has a second-row captain seating arrangement. It appreciably recorded a massive 54 per cent growth in November 2020.

MPVs/MUVs (YoY) November 2020 Sales November 2019 Sales 1. Maruti Suzuki Ertiga (27%) 9,557 7,537 2. Mahindra Bolero (18%) 6,055 5,127 3. Renault Triber (-21%) 4,809 6,071 4. Maruti XL6 (54%) 3,388 2,195 5. Toyota Innova Crysta (-36%) 2,192 3,414 6. Kia Carnival 400 – 7. Mahindra Marazzo (-78%) 226 1,007 8. Toyota Vellfire (188%) 23 8 9. Datsun Go+ (-85%) 17 115

It registered 3,388 units as against 2,195 units during the same period in 2019. The Innova Crysta has long been the best-selling passenger vehicle for Toyota Kirloskar Motor in the domestic market. Offered in both seven- and eight-seater options, the Innova Crysta received a facelift only recently with cosmetic updates.

In November 2020, Toyota dispatched a total of 2,192 units as against 3,414 units during the corresponding period twelve months ago with 36 per cent YoY volume de-growth as it finished fifth in the standings. The Carnival sits above the Toyota Innova Crysta in market position and it made its local debut back at the 2020 Auto Expo in February in three variants.

Last month, 400 units of the Kia Carnival were sold as it finished sixth above Mahindra Marazzo, Toyota Vellfire and Datsun Go+. The Marazzo’s BSVI version went on sale only recently and it posted 226 units against 1,007 units in November 2019 with 78 per cent volume growth while the more upmarket Vellfire garnered 23 units with 188 per cent YoY increase.