Top 10 Most Sold MPVs In Jan 2020 – Bolero, Ertiga, Innova, Carnival

New entrants like Kia Carnival, Renault Triber and Maruti Suzuki XL6 had posted good numbers as they all feature in the top 10

The sales of MPVs are on the rise in recent months and automobile manufacturers have come up with some new products that are certainly making a strong impact. The Renault Triber, Maruti Suzuki XL6 and the premium Kia Carnival are prime examples as they rose to stardom within months of their market debut.

The Carnival, in particular, had its official pricings announced at the 2020 Auto Expo. Sold in three variants with seven-, eight- and nine-seat options, the MPV has garnered an impressive booking tally of more than 3,500 units since the official reservations opened and 450 units were dispatched last month as it contributed to the growing tally of Kia.

It was the seventh most sold MPV in the sales charts for the month of January 2020 as it finished one place ahead of Maruti Suzuki XL6. The Ertiga based six-seater with middle-row captain seating arrangement registered 770 units last month with 69 per cent MoM sales decline and its numbers are expected to improve in the coming months.

S.No Top 10 Most Sold MPVs (YoY) Sales In January 2020 1. Mahindra Bolero (-10%) 7,233 2. Maruti Suzuki Ertiga (-21%) 4,997 3. Renault Triber 4,119 4. Toyota Innova Crysta (-59%) 2,575 5. Mahindra Marazzo (-64%) 1,267 6. Maruti Suzuki XL6 770 7. Kia Carnival 450 8. Honda BR-V (-83%) 60 9. Datsun Go+ (-84%) 55 10. Mahindra Xylo (-87%) 48

The Triber, on the other hand, has been doing wonders for Renault as it has become the top-selling model for the French brand more often than not since its launch in August 2019. At the 2020 Auto Expo, Renault showcased the AMT variant of the modular vehicle and it will reach showrooms soon.

Sitting at the top of the table though was none other than the consistent Mahindra Bolero. The MUV posted another impressive tally of 7,233 units last month with 10 per cent YoY de-growth as against 7,998 units in January 2019. It stood as the most sold model within Mahindra’s range as well last month.

The Ertiga ended up second by recording 4,997 units with 21 per cent sales decline while Toyota’s Innova Crysta and Mahindra’s Marazzo covered fourth and fifth respectively with 2,575 and 1,267 units respectively. The BR-V continued its downward spiral as only 60 units were sold last month while the Datsun Go+ and Xylo fared even worse at ninth and tenth positions.