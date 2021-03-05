Top 10 Most Sold Mid-Size SUVs In Feb 2021 – Creta, Seltos, Safari, Hector

Hyundai Creta finished on top of the mid-size SUV sales charts in February 2021 ahead of Kia Seltos, MG Hector and Mahindra Scorpio

The mid-size and compact SUV segments have been garnering plenty of attention from customers in recent years and resultantly their sales numbers are increasing on a consistent basis with the increase in competition. The Creta not only finished as the most sold mid-size SUV in the country but the best-seller amongst all the SUVs.

It garnered a total of 12,428 units in February 2021 as against 700 units during the same period in 2020 with a Year-on-Year volume increase of 1675 per cent. The Seltos ended up as the second most sold mid-size SUV in the country last month as 8,305 units were sold against 14,024 units in February 2020 with 40.7 per cent negative sales growth.

The Hector received a facelift in January and it was followed by the addition of the seven-seater Hector Plus to expand the SUV’s range further. Last month, MG Motor India sold a cumulative domestic tally of 3,662 units of the Hector as against 1,218 units during the corresponding period in 2020 with a health 200 per cent jump in volumes.

Top 10 Selling Mid-Size SUVs In India Model February 2021 Sales February 2020 Sales 1. Hyundai Creta (1675%) 12,428 700 2. Kia Seltos (-40.7%) 8,305 14,024 3. MG Hector (200%) 3,662 1,218 4. Mahindra Scorpio (134.6%) 3,532 1,505 5. Maruti S-Cross 2,505 0 6. Tata Harrier (216.6%) 2,030 641 7. Tata Safari 1,707 New Launch 8. Jeep Compass (65.6%) 1,103 666 9. Mahindra XUV 500 (141%) 829 344 10. Renault Duster (-47.5%) 337 642

The Scorpio slotted in at fourth with 3,532 units as against 1,505 units during the same period last year with a sales increase of 134.6 per cent. The second generation Mahindra Scorpio is expected to go on sale in the later stages of this year with a redesigned exterior and an updated interior, following the debut of the next-gen XUV500.

The S-Cross finished in the fifth position with 2,505 units ahead of Tata Harrier with 2,030 units in February 2021 as against 641 units during the same period in 202 with a 216.6 per cent volume increase. The Safari is essentially the seven-seater version of the Harrier and is priced between Rs. 14.69 lakh and Rs. 21.46 lakh (ex-showroom).

It was the seventh most sold mid-size SUV in India last month as 1,707 units were recorded. It beat Jeep Compass, Mahindra XUV500 and Renault Duster in its first month sales. The facelifted Jeep Compass was responsible for registering 1,103 units last month with 65.6 per cent growth.

With the launch of the second generation XUV500 likely around H2 2021, it posted 829 units last month while the Renault Duster saw a volume de-growth of 47.5 per cent.