Top 10 Most Sold Mid-Size SUV Of June 2020 – New Creta On Top Spot

The mid-size SUV segment saw Hyundai Creta finishing on top ahead of Kia Seltos with 7,207 units in the month of June 2020

The mid-size SUV segment is one of the hotly contested in the last two years courtesy of a large band of buyers showing interest and manufacturers responding to the boom in SUV sales with new models. The success of the Hyundai Creta led to many newcomers over the last year and a half as Tata Harrier, Nissan Kicks, MG Hector and Kia Seltos arrived.

While the Seltos climbed to the top of the sales charts in seemingly no time, the debut of the second generation Hyundai Creta earlier this year did even the odds. In June 2020, Hyundai Creta sat on top with 7,207 units as against 8,334 units during the same period last year with Year-on-Year sales de-growth of 14 per cent.

The Seltos finished second with 7,114 units as only 93 units differentiated it from the Creta. The Scorpio posted a total of 2,574 units last month as against 3,071 units with YoY de-growth of 16 per cent. The next-generation version is suspected to launch in the second quarter of next calendar year with a raft of updates inside and out.

Model (+/-%) June 2020 Sales June 2019 Sales 1. Hyundai Creta (-14%) 7,207 8,334 2. Kia Seltos 7,114 – 3. Mahindra Scorpio (-16%) 2,574 3,071 4. MG Hector 1,867 – 5. Tata Harrier (-46%) 653 1,216 6. Jeep Compass (-69%) 246 791 7. Mahindra XUV 500 (-80%) 231 1,129 8. MG ZS EV 145 – 9. Renault Duster (-85%) 129 882 10. Nissan Kicks (-45%) 70 128

The Hector ended up in fourth position with 1,867 units last month and it continued to hold its stead as a decent selling mid-size SUV since going on sale in 2019. The Harrier, on the other hand, saw a volume drop of 46 per cent in June 2020 as 653 units were retailed against 1,216 units during the corresponding period last year.

Besides the mid-size SUVs, we have also listed the models from a segment above just to give a complete dose of what is going on in the automotive industry. The Jeep Compass registered 246 units as against 791 units with 69 per cent sales drop while the Mahindra XUV500 ended up seventh with 231 units.

The all-new XUV500 is slated to launch in early 2021 and it posted 80 per cent volume drop last month. The electric version of the ZS premium SUV garnered a respectable total of 145 units while the Renault Duster recorded 129 units and the Nissan Kicks could only manage to post 70 unit sales.