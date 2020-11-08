Top 10 Most Sold Hatchbacks In Oct 2020 – Swift, Baleno, Tiago, Kwid

In the top ten hatchback sales charts for the month of October 2020, Maruti Suzuki Swift led Baleno, Wagon R and Alto

The popularity of the hatchback has been ever existent in the domestic market and Maruti Suzuki has taken full advantage of it in the mass market segments to expand its volume sales as well as product lineup. The Swift was the most sold model in the country last month alongside heading the hatchback segment sales.

It posted a total of 24,589 units in the month of October 2020 as against 19,401 units during the corresponding period in 2019 with 27 per cent Year-on-Year sales growth. Compared to the previous month of September 2020 when 22,643 units sold, the compact hatchback saw a YoY volume increase of 9 per cent.

The Baleno premium hatchback was the highest sold model from Nexa premium dealerships last month as well. The five-seater based on the Heartect platform garnered 21,971 units in October 2020 as against 16,237 units during the corresponding period in 2019 with 35 per cent growth. When compared to September 2020, the Baleno endured MoM volume increase of 13 per cent.

Top 10 Hatchbacks October 2020 Sales 1. Maruti Suzuki Swift 24,589 2. Maruti Suzuki Baleno 21,971 3. Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 18,703 4. Maruti Suzuki Alto 17,850 5. Hyundai Grand i10 Nios 14,003 6. Maruti Suzuki S-Presso 10,612 7. Hyundai Elite i20 8,399 8. Maruti Suzuki Celerio 7,574 9. Tata Altroz 6,730 10. Tata Tiago 6,003

The Wagon R recorded 30 per cent YoY sales growth last month with 18,703 units and compared to September 2020, the tall riding hatch endured 6 per cent growth. The Alto entry-level hatchback managed to finish fourth with 17,850 units as against 17,903 units during the same period in 2019 with almost flat growth.

The Grand i10 Nios finished strongly in fifth position with a tally of just over 14,000 units while the S-Presso ended up sixth with 10,612 unit sales. The Elite i20 is getting a major upgrade courtesy of the next generation with a thoroughly revised design and an upscale cabin. The outgoing model has been posting good numbers too with 8,399 units posted last month.

The Celerio also appears to get a brand new generation in the near future and last month, it registered 7,574 units. The ninth and tenth positions were filled by Altroz and Tiago respectively. The former endured its highest monthly sales since going on sale at the beginning of this year with 6,730 units.