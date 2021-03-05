Top 10 Most Sold Hatchbacks In Feb 2021 – Swift, Alto, i20, Altroz, Celerio

Maruti Suzuki posted 20,264 units with the Swift to end up as the most sold hatchback in the country in February 2021

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) dominated the hatchback sales charts for the month of February 2021 as well as the Swift finished on top with a total of 20,264 units. When compared to the same month in 2020 with 18,696 units, the compact hatchback recorded a Year-on-Year volume growth of 8 per cent.

The Baleno finished second with 20,070 units as against 16,585 units during the corresponding month in 2020 with a YoY sales increase of 21 per cent. It competes against Hyundai i20, Tata Altroz, Volkswagen Polo and Honda Jazz in the highly competitive premium hatchback segment and continues to lead the way.

The Wagon R slotted in at third with a cumulative domestic tally of 18,728 units in February 2021 as against 18,235 units during the same period in 2020 with a Year-on-Yeat volume increase of 3 per cent. The most affordable hatchback in the brand’s lineup, the Alto, could only manage the fourth position in the top ten sales charts for hatchbacks.

Top 10 Most Sold Hatchbacks (YoY) February 2021 Sales February 2020 Sales 1. Maruti Suzuki Swift (8%) 20,264 18,696 2. Maruti Suzuki Baleno (21%) 20,070 16,585 3. Maruti Suzuki WagonR (3%) 18,728 18,235 4. Maruti Suzuki Alto (-6%) 16,919 17,921 5. Hyundai Grand i10 Nios (-1.3%) 10,270 10,407 6. Hyundai i20 (2.6%) 9,001 8,766 7. Maruti Suzuki S-Presso (-26%) 7,040 9,578 8. Tata Altroz (143.4%) 6,832 2,806 9. Tata Tiago (73%) 6,787 3,921 10. Maruti Suzuki Celerio (2%) 6,214 6,10

It posted a total of 16,919 units last month as against 17,921 units during the same period in 2020 with a negative YoY sales growth of 6 per cent. The Grand i10 Nios finished in the fifth position as the Maruti Suzuki Swift rival recorded 10,270 units in February 2021 as against 10,407 units during the same period twelve months ago with 1.3 per cent de-growth.

The third generation i20 went on sale late last year and it registered a YoY volume increase of 2.6 per cent as just over 9,000 units were sold against 8,766 units in February 2020. The S-Presso ended up as the seventh most sold hatchback in the country last month as 7,040 units were sold against 9,578 units with 26 per cent YoY de-growth.

The Altroz endured a huge jump in sales as 6,832 units were posted against 2,806 units during the same month last year with 143.4 per cent growth. Its sibling, the Tiago, finished as the ninth most sold hatch in India in February 2021 as 6,787 units were sold against 3,921 units with 73 per cent growth. The Celerio rounded out the top ten with a 2 per cent sales increase.