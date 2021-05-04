Tata Altroz beat Hyundai i20 for the first time and finished in eighth while Maruti Suzuki had six hatchbacks in the top ten

In the top ten most sold hatchbacks list for the month of April 2021, Maruti Suzuki Wagon R led the way as it was topped the overall passenger vehicle sales charts with a cumulative domestic tally of 18,656 units. The largest carmaker in the country dominated the hatchback sales courtesy of its wide range of models in the affordable volume space.

However, in recent times, Tata Motors has certainly been making a mark with its Tiago and Altroz. In addition, Hyundai has regularly finished in the top ten sales table for hatchbacks with the i10 and i20. The second position was occupied by Maruti Suzuki Swift as it garnered a total of 18,316 units in April 2021.

The Alto finished in the third position with 17,303 units as the entry-level hatchback has been a big time player with consistent sales volumes for many years. The Baleno premium hatchback slotted in at the fourth position with 16,384 units and we did not compare the numbers on a Year-on-Year basis due to the market scenario last year.

Top 10 Most Sold Hatchbacks (YoY) April 2021 Sales April 2020 Sales 1. Maruti Suzuki WagonR 18,656 0 2. Maruti Suzuki Swift 18,316 0 3. Maruti Suzuki Alto 17,303 0 4. Maruti Suzuki Baleno 16,384 0 5. Hyundai Grand i10 Nios 11,540 0 6. Maruti Suzuki S-Presso 7,738 0 7. Tata Tiago 6,656 0 8. Tata Altroz 6,649 0 9. Hyundai i20 5,002 0 10. Maruti Suzuki Ignis 4,522 0

The Grand i10 Nios finished in the fifth position with 11,540 units and it has also been a consistent sales driver for the company even in its latest generation. The S-Presso managed to be the sixth most sold hatchback in the country as 7,738 units were recorded last month. The Tiago registered a total of 6,656 units during the same period.

The Altroz, on the other hand, rose to prominence in a short span of time as it has been in the business only since early last year. It competes against Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Hyundai i20 and Honda Jazz in the B2 segment for hatchbacks. Last month also marked the first time the Altroz overtook the Hyundai i20, which had its third-generation launched late last year.

The Ignis posted 4,522 units last month to round out the top ten. The sales numbers may decline further due to the resurgence of the health crisis in the last few weeks.