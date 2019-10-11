Top 10 Most Sold Cars In September 2019 – Alto, Swift, Wagon R & More

Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai dominated the monthly sales chart again for September 2019 as the former had seven models in the top ten

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) continued to lead the sales charts as seven out of the total top ten vehicles belonged to the brand. In September 2019, the Dzire became the most sold model in the country as 15,662 units were retailed and it was followed by the Alto with 15,079 units last month.

Despite enduring big volume decline in September 2019 as in the previous months, Maruti Suzuki stayed put the dominance courtesy of its entry-level models. The Swift hatchback came in at third with 12,934 units and the Wagon R launched only at the beginning of this year endured a cumulative volume of 11,757 units in fourth.

The Baleno slotted in at fifth with 11,420 units ahead of Vitara Brezza with 10,362 units. The compact SUV returned to the top position in the overall SUV standings in September 2019 by garnering more than 10,000 units after a long while. It overtook Hyundai Venue as well as bettered other SUVs including Kia Seltos and Hyundai Creta.

S.No Top 10 Most Sold Cars In September 2019 No. Of Units 1. Maruti Suzuki Dzire 15,662 2. Maruti Suzuki Alto 15,079 3. Maruti Suzuki Swift 12,934 4. Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 11,757 5. Maruti Suzuki Baleno 11,420 6. Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza 10,362 7. Hyundai Elite i20 10,141 8. Maruti Suzuki Eeco 9,949 9. Hyundai Grand i10 9,358 10. Hyundai Venue 7,942

*AutoPunditz

Recently, Maruti Suzuki introduced the XL6, the more premium version of the Ertiga sold at Nexa, as well as S-Presso in the domestic market to capitalise on the festive season and to revive sales fortunes. The impact of the S-Presso in the monthly sales table will be an interesting prospect as it competes against Renault Kwid and the likes.

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) had three models in the top ten as Elite i20 ended up seventh with 10,141. Others models in the top ten finished below the 10,000 mark as Maruti Suzuki Eeco that stands in for the now-defunct Omni came home in the eighth position with 9,949 units in September 2019.

The arrival of the third generation Hyundai Grand i10 Nios has helped in the hatchback’s sales revival as it finished ninth with 9,358 units while the Venue ended up in the tenth position with 7,942 units. The battle between the Vitara Brezza and Venue is far from over as both could exchange top spots in their segments in the coming months.