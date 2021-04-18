Top 10 Most Sold Cars In Q1 2021 – Swift, Baleno, Alto, Creta, Brezza

Maruti Suzuki Swift was the most sold passenger car in India in Q1 2021 as it finished ahead of Baleno, Wagon R and Alto

In the first three months of 2021, Maruti Suzuki Swift finished at the top of the sales charts with 59,158 unit sales. The compact hatchback received a mild update earlier this year with the introduction of three dual-tone colours and a redesigned grille while the 1.2-litre K-series DualJet petrol engine replaced the old 1.2-litre motor with more power.

It now produces 90 PS maximum power and the torque continues to be at 113 Nm. The powertrain is linked with either a five-speed manual or a five-speed AMT. The most sold cars in Q1 2021 table saw Maruti Suzuki’s utter domination as Hyundai only had two models with the remaining positions occupied by the largest carmaker in the country.

The Baleno finished in the second position with 57,935 units despite the increase in competition courtesy of the new generation Hyundai i20 and the Tata Altroz. The Wagon R ended up as the third most sold passenger car in the period between January and March 2021 as 54,650 units were registered as it outsold the Alto entry-level hatchback.

S.No Top 10 Cars In Q1 2021 Sales In Jan-March 2021 1. Maruti Suzuki Swift 59,158 2. Maruti Suzuki Baleno 57,935 3. Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 54,650 4. Maruti Suzuki Alto 52,580 5. Maruti Suzuki Dzire 38,460 6. Maruti Suzuki Ertiga & XL6 37,843 7. Hyundai Creta 37,352 8. Maruti Suzuki Eeco 35,118 9. Hyundai Venue 33,725 10. Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza 33,482

The fourth-placed Maruti Suzuki Alto registered 52,580 units while the Dzire sub-four-metre sedan managed to finish in the fifth position. The five-seater has long been the best-selling sedan in the country and in Q1 CY2021, 38,460 units were posted. The combined sales of Ertiga and its more premium sibling XL6 stood at 37,843 units for sixth place.

The second-generation Hyundai Creta made its local debut just over a year ago and since then it emerged as the highest sold mid-size SUV in India. In Q1 2021, the Creta recorded 37,352 units as it ended up in the seventh position ahead of Maruti Suzuki Eeco, Hyundai Venue and Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza.

The Venue managed to pip its direct rival Vitara Brezza by a small margin for the ninth position as 33,725 units were recorded. The Seltos, Sonet and Nexon finished in twelfth, fourteenth and fifteenth places as they underline the good reception for compact and mid-size SUV segments in recent times.