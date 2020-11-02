Top 10 Most Sold Cars In October 2020 – Swift, Baleno, Creta, i10, Dzire

Maruti Suzuki Swift was the most sold car in the country in October 2020 with a cumulative domestic tally of 24,589 units

The month of October 2020 had been an auspicious for the Indian automotive industry as a whole as it recorded its highest ever monthly sales on the back of the festive season furore. Maruti Suzuki continued to lead the way ahead of Hyundai, Tata Motors and Kia and all them registered their highest volume tally in a single month.

As expected, Maruti Suzuki dominated the sales charts last month with eight models in the top ten while Hyundai had two. The Swift compact hatchback recorded a total of 24,589 units in October 2020 and its volumes have been nothing short of impressive since the social and economic conditions got back to normal a few months ago.

The Baleno continued to impress with a tally of 21,971 units and it is receiving a brand new rival in the form of Hyundai i20 while the Tata Altroz has also been posting good sales since its market debut earlier this year. The third-gen Wagon R launched in January 2019 has also been well received among customers as its consistency deserves a mention.

Top 10 Selling Cars In October 2020 No. Of Units Sold 1. Maruti Swift 24,589 2. Maruti Baleno 21,971 3. Maruti Wagon R 18,700 4. Maruti Alto 17,850 5. Maruti Dzire 17,675 6. Hyundai Creta 14,023 7. Hyundai Grand i10 Nios 14,000 8. Maruti Suzuki Eeco 13,309 9. Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza 12,087 10. Maruti Suzuki S-Presso 10,612

The tall riding hatchback ended up as the third most sold passenger car in India in October 2020 with 18,700 units while the Alto managed to garner a total of 17,850 units to finish fourth. The Dzire compact sedan registered 17,675 units last month as it continued to be the most sold sedan in the country over a long period of time.

The Creta mid-size SUV has indeed got back to its top status in the segment ahead of Kia Seltos on consistent basis. It posted just over 14,000 units last month to finish sixth ahead of Hyundai’s Grand i10 Nios with just 23 units separating them. The Eeco recorded its highest monthly sales numbers in October 2020 too with 13,309 units.

The Vitara Brezza got back to the top of the compact SUV segment with 12,087 units ahead of Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue and Tata Nexon. The S-Presso rounded out the top ten with 10,612 unit sales.