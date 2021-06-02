Top 10 Most Sold Cars In May 2021 – Creta, Swift, Nexon, Baleno, Bolero

Hyundai Creta was the most sold passenger vehicle in the country in the month of May 2021 as 7,527 units were recorded

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) had the Creta as not only its best-selling model in the month of the May 2021 but also in the passenger vehicle industry as a whole. The mid-size SUV segment leader posted 7,527 units last month as against 3,212 units during the same period in 2020 with a Year-on-Year sales growth of 134.3 per cent.

It dethroned Maruti Suzuki Swift, which finished in the second position with 7,005 units as against 597 units during the corresponding month in 2020 with a YoY sales surge of 1073.4 per cent. The Kia Sonet headed the compact SUV segment in May 2021 and was the third most sold vehicle in the country as well with 6,627 units.

The Tata Nexon was not too far behind either as it managed to record 6,439 units last month as against 623 units during the same period in 2020 with 933.5 per cent Year-on-Year volume increase. The Maruti Suzuki Dzire slotted in at the fifth position with 5,819 units as against 2,215 units during the same period in 2020 with 162.7 per cent growth.

Top 10 Cars In May (YoY) May 2021 Sales May 2020 Sales 1. Hyundai Creta (134.3%) 7,527 3,212 2. Maruti Suzuki Swift (1073.4%) 7,005 597 3. Kia Sonet 6,627 – 4. Tata Nexon (933.5%) 6,439 623 5. Maruti Suzuki Dzire (162.7%) 5,819 2,215 6. Hyundai Venue (289.7%) 4,840 1,242 7. Maruti Suzuki Baleno (202.6%) 4,803 1,587 8. Kia Seltos (165.5%) 4,277 1,611 9. Hyundai Grand i10 Nios (429.8%) 3,804 718 10. Mahindra Bolero (105.1%) 3,517 1,715

In the second half of the table, Hyundai’s Venue garnered a cumulative domestic tally of 4,840 units in May 2021 as against 1,242 units during the corresponding month in 2020 with a 289.7 per cent volume surge. The Maruti Suzuki Baleno finished in the seventh position with 4,803 units as against 1,587 units in May 2020.

This led to a YoY volume increase of 202.6 per cent. The Kia Seltos ended up in the eighth position with 4,277 units last month as against 1,611 units during the same period twelve months ago with a 165.5 per cent volume increase. The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios finished in the ninth position with 3,804 units last month as against 718 units with a 429.8 per cent YoY sales jump.

The Mahindra Bolero finished in the tenth position with 3,517 units as against 1,715 units during the same period in 2020 with 105.1 per cent YoY sales growth. In the second half of the year, the PV sector will see a number of new launches including Hyundai Alcazar, Skoda Kushaq, VW Taigun, new-gen Skoda Octavia, Mahindra XUV700, all-new Maruti Suzuki Celerio and so on.