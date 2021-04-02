Top 10 Most Sold Cars In March 2021 – Swift, Baleno, Wagon R, Creta, Venue

Maruti Suzuki Swift was the most sold model in India in March 2021 as 21,714 units were sold with 153 per cent YoY volume increase

In the final month of the Financial Year 2021-21, Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) continued to dominate the sales standings as seven out of the ten models in the top ten charts belonged to the brand. The Swift hatchback finished on top just as the previous month of February 2021.

It had a minor facelift launched recently with three new dual tone colours and other updates to stretch the existing model’s lifespan. The popular hatch posted 21,714 units last month as against 8,575 units during the same period in 2020 with 153 per cent Year-on-Year volume increase.

The Baleno came home in the second position with 21,217 units in Feb 2021 as against 11,406 units during the corresponding month last year with 86 per cent YoY sales growth. The Wagon R finished in the third place as the tall hatchback recorded 18,757 units last month as against 9,151 units during the same period twelve months ago.

Top 10 Cars (YoY) March 2021 Sales March 2020 Sales 1. Swift (153%) 21,714 8,575 2. Baleno (86%) 21,217 11,406 3. Wagon R (105%) 18,757 9,151 4. Alto (61%) 17,401 10,829 5. Creta (88%) 12,640 6,706 6. Eeco (94%) 11,547 5,966 7. Dzire (109%) 11,434 5,476 8. Vitara Brezza (104%) 11,274 5,513 9. Grand i10 (157%) 11,020 4,293 10. Venue (75%) 10,722 6,127

This led to a YoY sales increase of 105 per cent. The Alto entry-level hatch was the fourth most sold car in the country last month as 18,757 units were registered against 10,829 units during the same month in 2020 with 61 per cent YoY growth.

The main reason for the huge YoY increase in volumes is the horrendous economical scenario due to the health crisis, which began in March 2020. The Hyundai Creta impressed once again with 12,640 units last month as against 6,706 units during the same period in 2020 with 88 per cent YoY growth.

In the second half of the table, the Eeco finished in the sixth place with 11,547 units as against 5,966 units during the corresponding month in 2020 with 94 per cent volume jump. The Dzire compact sedan recorded 11,434 units as against 5,476 units with 109 per cent growth in volumes.

The Vitara Brezza was the most sold compact SUV in India in March 2021 and it endured a YoY growth of 104 per cent as 11,274 units were sold against just 5,513 units twelve months ago. The Grand i10 Nios slotted in at ninth with 11,020 units while the Venue rounded out the top ten with 10,722 units.