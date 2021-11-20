Top 10 Most Sold Cars In Last 10 Years – Alto, Baleno, Swift, Bolero, i10

Maruti Suzuki dominated the top ten sales charts over the last ten years by featuring seven models with Alto heading the table

Maruti Suzuki has utterly dominated the Indian automotive scene for decades in garnering volume sales. This has primarily been due to its wide presence in the entry-level space and for many years, the Alto stood the test of time. The small hatchback was the most sold passenger vehicle in the country over the last 10 decades with a total market share of 19.66 per cent.

However, it could not replicate similar success as customers are preferring to move slightly up the ladder for premium hatchbacks and compact SUVs. The Maruti Suzuki Dzire finished in the second position as the best-selling sedan in the country recorded 14.93 per cent total market share between 2011 and 2020 and its market share also declined in 2020.

While the Alto’s market share dropped by just over 5 per cent in 2020, the sub-four-metre Dzire sedan saw a drop of 3.14 per cent. The Swift has long been a beloved nimble and affordable hatchback for the masses and it received its third generation back in early 2018. With radical design and interior changes, the hatch became the fastest to one lakh booking milestone back then.

Top 10 Cars Total Market Share Market Share in 2020 1. Maruti Suzuki Alto 19.66% 14.53% 2. Maruti Suzuki Dzire 14.93% 11.79% 3. Maruti Suzuki Swift 14.31% 15.17% 4. Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 12.22% 13.99% 5. Hyundai i20 8.04% 6.93% 6. Hyundai Grand i10 Nios 6.93% 8.67% 7. Mahindra Bolero 6.77% 5.01% 8. Maruti Suzuki Baleno 6.66% 14.53% 9. Maruti Suzuki Eeco 5.42% 9.38% 10. Maruti Suzuki Omni 5.07% 0

The Swift posted a total average market share of 14.31 per cent over the last ten years and its market share in 2020 improved slightly. The Maruti Suzuki Wagon R was the fourth most sold passenger vehicle in India over the last decade as 12.22 per cent market share was garnered against 13.99 per cent in the last calendar year.

At fifth position stood the Hyundai i20 as it registered a market share of just over 8 per cent against 6.93 per cent only in the last calendar year. The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios finished in the sixth position with 6.93 per cent and it acts as a direct rival to the Maruti Suzuki Swift. The only non-Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai model in the top ten was the Mahindra Bolero.

The sturdy MUV has been a consistent seller for the homegrown SUV specialist and over the last ten years, it posted a 6.77 per cent market share. The Maruti Suzuki Eeco finished in the ninth position behind the Baleno premium hatchback with a 6.66 per cent market share while the Maruti Suzuki Omni rounded out the top ten with a 5.07 per cent total market share.