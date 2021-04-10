Top 10 Most Sold Cars In FY2021 – Swift, Baleno, Creta, Brezza, Venue, i10

Maruti Suzuki Swift was the most sold passenger car in India in FY2020-21 as it finished ahead of Baleno, Wagon R and Alto

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) continued to dominate the sales standings in the FY2020-21 as the Swift hatchback emerged as the country’s most sold model with a cumulative domestic tally of 1,72,671 units as against 1,87,916 units during the same period in FY2019-20 with a Year-on-Year de-growth of 8 per cent.

In the previous fiscal, Maruti Suzuki Alto headed the sales charts but it could only manage to finish in the fourth position with 1,58,992 units as against 1,90,814 units during the corresponding period previously term with a YoY negative sales growth of 17 per cent. At second, the Baleno premium hatchback posted 1,63,445 units as against 1,80,413 units in the period between April and March 2020.

This led to a Year-on-Year sales drop of 9 per cent. The Wagon R tall-riding hatch did end up posting positive sales growth though but not by much. It recorded 1,60,330 units as against 1,56,724 units during the same period in FY2019-20 with 2 per cent growth. The combined sales of Maruti Suzuki Wagon R and Toyota Urban Cruiser would have put the premium hatchback in the first place.

Top 10 Most Sold Cars In FY2021 (YoY) March 2021 Sales March 2020 Sales 1. Maruti Suzuki Swift (-8%) 1,72,671 1,87,916 2. Maruti Suzuki Baleno (-9%) 1,63,445 1,80,413 3. Maruti Suzuki Wagon R (2%) 1,60,330 1,56,724 4. Maruti Suzuki Alto (-17%) 1,58,992 1,90,814 5. Maruti Suzuki Dzire (-28%) 1,28,251 1,79,159 6. Hyundai Creta (46%) 1,20,035 82,074 7. Maruti Suzuki Eeco (-10%) 1,05,081 1,17,003 8. Hyundai Grand i10 Nios (1%) 1,00,611 99,592 9. Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza (-14%) 94,635 1,10,641 10. Hyundai Venue (-1%) 92,972 93,624

The Dzire compact sedan was the most sold model in its segment and across the sedan space in FY2021, as 1,28,251 units were registered against 1,79,159 units during the same period the previous term with 28 per cent negative volume growth. The Creta midsize SUV broke the Maruti Suzuki chain for a different brand and it saw the highest growth out of them all in the top ten.

It recorded 1,20,035 units in the period between April 2020 and March 2021 as against 82,074 units during the corresponding time in FY20 with a massive 46 per cent sales increase. In the second half of the table, Maruti Suzuki had two models as the Eeco and Vitara Brezza slotted in at seventh and ninth respectively.

The compact SUV encountered 14 per cent negative sales growth as 94,635 units were sold against 1,10,641 units while its main rival Hyundai Venue rounded out the top ten with almost flat growth as 92,972 units were registered in FY2020-21.