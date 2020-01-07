Top 10 Best Selling Cars Of 2019, Dzire On Top – January To December

Maruti Suzuki dominated the yearly sales charts once again as seven out of the ten vehicles belonged to the brand

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) had seven models in the top ten most sold cars list for the Calendar Year 2019. The Dzire topped the charts as about 2,09,657 units were retailed over the last twelve months in the domestic market and it edged the Alto by a very marginal number this time around.

The Alto entry-level hatchback came home second and it used to head the sales charts typically in previous years. The largest carmaker in the country sold a total of 2,08,087 units last year as despite the sales crisis plaguing the automotive industry, the regular top-sellers managed to keep their act together.

The Swift came in at third position ahead of Baleno. It recorded a total of 1,91,900 units between January and December 2019 while the Baleno premium hatchback garnered 1,83,863 units. The B2 segment is the one to watch out for this year as Tata Motors’ Altroz is joining the fray in just over a couple of weeks while the Elite i20 is also gaining a big upgrade sooner rather than later.

Model No. Of Units Sold 1. Maruti Suzuki Dzire 2,09,657 2. Maruti Suzuki Alto 2,08,087 3. Maruti Suzuki Swift 1,91,900 4. Maruti Suzuki Baleno 1,83,863 5. Maruti Suzuki Wagon-R 1,55,967 6. Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza 1,31,732 7. Hyundai Elite I20 1,23,181 8. Maruti Suzuki Eeco 1,14,105 9. Hyundai Grand I10 1,02,693 10. Hyundai Creta 99,736

The Indo-Japanese manufacturer rolled out the third generation Wagon R based on the lightweight Heartect platform in January 2019. It did live up to the expectations of its predecessor as about 1,55,967 units were sold over the last year and it was one of the consistent sellers for Maruti Suzuki.

The Vitara Brezza was under immense pressure ever since the Hyundai Venue entered the market in the middle of last year. The compact SUV lost its monthly sales topper status for a few months before regaining it from the Korean five-seater. In 2020, the rivalry between them will likely intensify and the facelifted Vitara Brezza is arriving in the coming weeks.

The Elite i20 ended up as the seventh most sold car in India last year as 1,23,181 units were sold while Maruti Suzuki’s Eeco substituted for Omni for the most part of 2019 and delivered solid numbers as 1,41,105 units were sold. The Grand i10 rivalling Swift finished in ninth position with 1,02,693 units while Hyundai’s Creta was just shy of the one lakh mark at 99,736 units.