Top 10 Most Sold Bikes In May 2021 – Splendor, Pulsar, Apache

In the month of May 2021, Hero MotoCorp’s Splendor finished on top of the two-wheeler sales charts and it was also the most sold motorcycle in the country. As has been the case previously, the entry-level commuter sat on top with a cumulative domestic tally of 1,00,435 units as against 1,93,508 units during the previous month of April 2021.

This led to a Month-on-Month volume de-growth of 48.1 per cent. The homegrown manufacturer’s HF Deluxe was positioned second with 42,118 units as against 71,294 units during the previous month with Month-on-Month negative sales growth of 40.9 per cent. The Bajaj Pulsar posted 39,625 units to finish third in the motorcycle standings.

The highly popular nameplate garnered a total of 39,625 units last month as against 66,586 units during the previous month of April 2021 with 40.4 per cent negative sales growth. Its main rival, the TVS Apache, finished in the fourth position with 19,885 units as against 29,458 units in April 2021 with 32.5 per cent drop in volumes.

Top 10 Bikes In May 2021 (MoM) May 2021 Sales April 2021 Sales 1. Hero Splendor (-48.1%) 1,00,435 1,93,508 2. Hero HF Deluxe (-40.9%) 42,118 71,294 3. Bajaj Pulsar (-40.4%) 39,625 66,586 4. TVS Apache (-32.5%) 19,885 29,458 5. Honda CB Shine (-81.5%) 14,666 79,416 6. Bajaj Platina (-68.5%) 11,164 35,467 7. RE Classic 350 (-60.3%) 9,239 23,298 8. Bajaj CT100 (-50.8%) 7,678 15,619 9. Hero Glamour (-69%) 7,313 23,627 10. TVS Sport (0.5%) 6,905 6,870

The most sold Honda motorcycle last month was the CB Shine and it registered 14,666 units as against 79,416 units during the previous month of April 2021 with 81.5 per cent negative sales growth. The Bajaj Platina commuter motorcycle finished in the sixth position with 11,164 units as against 35,467 units with 68.5 per cent slump in sales.

Royal Enfield’s Classic 350 continued to hold the flags up high for the retro motorcycle manufacturer as it posted 9,239 units as against 23,298 units with 60.3 per cent decline in cumulative domestic volume. The new generation Classic 350 is expected to launch sometime next month with a host of updates and it will be followed by several new launches as well from the brand.

The Bajaj CT100 finished in the eighth position with 7,678 units as against 15,619 units with 50.8 per cent drop in numbers while Hero Glamour and TVS Sport covered the ninth and tenth positions respectively with 7,313 units and 6,905 units.