Top 10 Most Sold Bikes In March 2021 – Hero Splendor To TVS Apache

Hero Splendor headed the motorcycle sales charts ahead of HF Deluxe, CB Shine, Platina, Pulsar and others in the month of March 2021

Hero MotoCorp had the Splendor finishing at the top of the sales charts in the motorcycle space with 2,80,090 units last month as against 1,43,736 units during the same period in 2020 with a Year-on-Year sales growth of 94.8 per cent. The HF Deluxe, another entry-level commuter motorcycle from Hero, was second-placed with 1,44,505 units.

This when compared to the same period in 2020 with 1,14,969 units, the HF Deluxe recorded 25.6 per cent YoY sales growth. The Honda CB Shine has been posting solid volume numbers for quite a while and it registered 1,17,943 units in March 2021 as against 86,633 units during the corresponding month last year with 36 per cent growth.

The Platina entry-level commuter finished in the third position with 69,025 units as against 21,264 units during the same period in 2020 with a 225 per cent increase in volumes. Bajaj launched the 2021 CT 110 X last week carrying a price tag of Rs. 55,494 (ex-showroom, Delhi) and it currently sits at the top of the range.

Top 10 Most Sold Bikes (YoY) March 2021 Sales March 2020 Sales 1. Hero Splendor (94.8%) 2,80,090 1,43,736 2. Hero HF Deluxe (25.6%) 1,44,505 1,14,969 3. Honda CB Shine (36%) 1,17,943 86,633 4. Bajaj Platina (225%) 69,025 21,264 5. Bajaj Pulsar 125 (179%) 41,956 15,059 6. TVS Apache (52%) 33,162 21,764 7. Hero Glamour (155%) 32,371 12,713 8. RE Classic 350 (30%) 31,694 24,304 9. Hero Passion (70%) 30,464 17,937 10.Bajaj Pulsar 150 (22%) 29,556 24,305

Offered in four colour schemes, it features circular headlight with a grille, a fairing which houses the number plate and Daytime Running Light, raised front fender, wider tank with knee pads, child foothold, engine guard, flat seat, rear luggage carrier, etc. The Pulsar 125 finished fifth with 41,956 units as against 15,059 units with 179 per cent growth.

TVS’ Apache finished in the sixth position with 33,162 units in March 2021 as against 21,764 units during the same period in 2020 with 52 per cent YoY growth. The Hero Glamour ended up seventh with 32,371 units as against 12,713 units with 155 per cent increase in volumes. The Classic 350 slotted in at eighth with 30 per cent growth.

It saw a cumulative tally of 31,694 units last month as against 24,304 units while Hero MotoCorp’s Passion finished in the ninth position with 30,464 units as against 17,937 units. This resulted in a YoY growth of 70 per cent. Rounding out the top ten was Bajaj Pulsar 150 which posted 29,556 units as against 24,305 units with 22 per cent sales surge.