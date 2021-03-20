Top 10 Most Sold Bikes In Feb 2021 – Splendor, Shine, Pulsar, Classic, Apache

Hero Splendor was the most sold motorcycle in the country in February 2021 as 2,47,422 units were sold with nearly 15 per cent growth

Hero MotoCorp continued to sit at the top of the motorcycle sales standings with the Splendor in the month of February 2021 as 2,47,422 units were sold against 2,15,196 units during the same period in 2020 with a Year-on-Year sales growth of nearly 15 per cent. It garnered nearly twice more than the second-placed HF Deluxe.

The entry-level commuter posted 1,26,309 units last month as against 1,75,997 units during the corresponding month in 2020 with a YoY volume de-growth of 28.23 per cent. The CB Shine held the flags up high for Honda as it impressed in the third position with 1,15,970 units as against 50,825 units in February 2020 with a 128.18 per cent surge.

The fourth place was occupied by Bajaj Pulsar as 81,454 units were recorded against 75,669 units during the same period last year with a health volume increase of 7.65 per cent. The Platina registered a cumulative domestic tally of 46,264 units as against 33,799 units twelve months ago with a 36.88 per cent volume jump.

Top 10 Most Sold Bikes (YoY) Feb 2021 Sales Feb 2020 Sales 1. Hero Splendor (14.98%) 2,47,422 2,15,196 2. Hero HF Deluxe (-28.23%) 1,26,309 1,75,997 3. Honda CB Shine (128.18%) 1,15,970 50,825 4. Bajaj Pulsar (7.65%) 81,454 75,669 5. Bajaj Platina (36.88%) 46,264 33,799 6. RE Classic 350 (-13.75%) 36,025 41,766 7. Hero Passion (-1.09%) 34,417 34,797 8. TVS Apache (-0.93%) 31,735 32,033 9. Hero Glamour (-23.43%) 27,375 35,752 10. Honda Unicorn (89.77%) 22,281 11,741

The Royal Enfield Classic 350 ended up as the sixth most sold motorcycle in the country in February 2021 as 36,025 units were sold against 41,766 units with 13.75 per cent negative sales growth. The new generation Classic 350 will more likely arrive in the coming months and is based on a new platform alongside a revised 349 cc engine and other improvements.

The launch of the 2021 Classic 350 is expected to be followed by a cruiser based on the 650 cc platform in the second half of this year. The Passion commuter finished in the seventh position as 34,417 units were recorded against 34,797 units during the corresponding period in 2020 with 1.09 per cent negative sales growth.

TVS Motor Company had the Apache in the eighth place as 31,735 units were sold against 32,033 units during the same period in 2020 with almost flat growth. The Glamour ended up in the ninth position as 27,375 units were sold last month while the Honda Unicorn rounded out the table with nearly 90 per cent growth as 22,281 units were sold.