Hero Splendor garnered 1,84,502 units in February 2020 to stay on top ahead of HF Deluxe, Bajaj Pulsar and CB Shine

Hero MotoCorp dominated the Indian two-wheeler space last month as well by registering a total of 4,80,196 units ahead of Honda, TVS, Bajaj, Royal Enfield, Suzuki and Yamaha. However, it endured 20 per cent Year-on-Year sales decline as 6,00,616 units were recorded during the same month in 2019.

Two of the major sellers for the homegrown manufacturer were the Splendor and HF Deluxe as the occupied the first two positions in the motorcycle sales charts. The Splendor posted a total of 1,84,502 units as against 2,44,241 units during the same month last year with 24 per cent sales de-growth.

The HF Deluxe slotted in at second with 1,75,997 units as against 1,84,396 units during the same period twelve months ago with YoY volume drop of 5 per cent. Honda’s CB Shine endured a total of 50,825 units as against 86,355 units with 41 per cent sales decline.

Model (YoY%) February 2020 February 2019 1. Hero Splendor (-24%) 1,84,502 2,44,241 2. Hero HX Deluxe (-5%) 1,75,997 1,84,396 3. Honda CB Shine (-41%) 50,825 86,355 4. Bajaj Pulsar (-22%) 49,841 63,673 5. Royal Enfield Classic 350 (10%) 41,766 37,862 6. Hero Glamour (-22%) 35,752 46,083 7. Hero Passion (-48%) 34,797 67,374 8. Bajaj Platina (-36%) 33,799 53,044 9. TVS Apache (-9%) 32,033 35,358 10. Bajaj CT100 (-27%) 27,242 37,346

Bajaj Auto’s popular Pulsar 150 has moved up the order in recent months and despite recording 22 per cent de-growth, it managed to slot in at 4th position with 49,841 units while Royal Enfield Classic 350 is doing a handy job in sales following the introduction of the BSVI version with 10 per cent volume growth. The latter recorded 41,766 units as against 37,862 units in February 2019.

Hero’s Glamour and Passion came in at sixth and seventh respectively with 22 per cent and 48 per cent sales drops. The Platina entry-level commuter with high mileage characteristics finished eighth as 33,799 units were sold against 53,044 units during the corresponding month in 2019 with 36 per cent de-growth.

TVS Apache and Bajaj CT100 rouded out the top ten with 32,033 and 27,242 units respectively. Most of the mainstream manufacturers have finished introducing their BSVI compliant versions of popular motorcycles and scooters locally but the alarming threat created by the deadly Coronavirus could impact sales volumes in the month of March 2020.