Top 10 Most Sold Bikes In Dec 2020 – Splendor, Pulsar, To Classic 350

Hero had four motorcycles in the top ten as Splendor led the way ahead of HF Deluxe in December 2020; Bajaj Pulsar series finished in third

Hero MotoCorp has recently attained a feat no two-wheeler manufacturer has achieved in a single fiscal as it recorded 10 crore unit sales in FY2021. The homegrown brand posted a total of 4,25,033 units in December 2020 as against 4,12,009 units during the same period in 2019 with a Year-on-Year growth of 3.2 per cent as it ended the CY on a high.

The company registered nearly 38 per cent market share with 1.55 per cent down on December 2019. The Splendor was the flag bearer as 1,94,930 units were sold. The commuter was the most sold two-wheeler in the country last month as against 1,93,726 units during the corresponding period in 2019 with 1 per cent sales increase.

The HF Deluxe stood second and it overtook Honda Activa in the overall sales table. It recorded 1,41,168 units in December 2020 as against 1,38,951 units during the same period the previous year with 2 per cent sales increase. The popular Bajaj Pulsar range finished third in the motorcycle sales charts for December 2020 with 48 per cent positive sales growth.

Most Sold Bikes (YoY) December 2020 Sales Dec 2019 Sales 1. Hero Splendor (1%) 1,94,930 1,93,726 2. Hero HF Deluxe (2%) 1,41,168 1,38,951 3. Bajaj Pulsar (48%) 75,421 50,931 4. Honda CB Shine (10%) 56,003 51,066 5. RE Classic 350 (35%) 39,321 29,121 6. Hero Passion (36%) 36,624 26,960 7. Bajaj Platina (-14%) 30,740 35,914 8. TVS Apache (31%) 26,535 20,302 9. Hero Glamour (-33%) 19,238 28,606 10. Yamaha FZ (46%) 14,161 9,714

The Pulsar endured a total of 75,421 units last month as against 50,931 units during the same period in 2019. The CB Shine finished in fourth position as it registered just over 56,000 units in December 2020 as against 51,066 units with 10 per cent volume increase. The Classic 350 continued to be the most sold Royal Enfield motorcycle in the final month of the last calendar year.

It ended up fifth in the top ten sales table for motorcycles as 39,321 units were sold against 29,121 units during the same period in 2019 with 35 per cent volume surge. The next generation Classic 350 will likely go on sale in the coming months and it could spice up the sales charts in the second half the year.

The Passion series finished in sixth position with 36,624 units as against 26,960 units with 36 per cent growth. The Platina managed to record 30,740 units as against 35,914 units with 14 per cent decline while the TVS Apache series slotted in at eighth with 26,535 units. The Hero Glamour and Yamaha FZ rounded out the top ten.