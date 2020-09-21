Top 10 Most Sold Bikes In August 2020 – Splendor, Classic 350, Apache, Pulsar

Seven out of the top ten most sold bikes in August 2020 posted positive sales growth as the two-wheeler industry shows steady progress

Hero MotoCorp continued to lead the way with the help of the Splendor. The entry-level commuter motorcycle posted a total of 2,32,301 units in August 2020 as against 2,12,839 units during the same period last year with Year-on-Year sales growth of 9.14 per cent. Encouragingly, four of the top five finishers recorded positive sales increase last month.

It shows the recovery the two-wheeler industry has been making and the sales prospects are expected to further improve in the coming months. The HF Deluxe was the second most sold motorcycle in the country last month as 1,77,168 units were registered against 1,60,684 units during the corresponding time in 2019.

Thus, the entry-level commuter saw a healthy volume increase of 10.26 per cent. The CB Shine posted 1,06,133 units as against 87,434 units during the same period last year with 21.39 per cent sales surge. The popular Pulsar sporty motorcycle ended up fourth with a total of 87,202 units as against 70,562 units with 23.58 per cent sales growth.

Top 10 Motorcycles (YoY) August 2020 Sales August 2019 Sales 1. Hero Splendor (9.14%) 2,32,301 2,12,839 2. Hero HF Deluxe (10.26%) 1,77,168 1,60,684 3. Honda CB Shine (21.39%) 1,06,133 87,434 4. Bajaj Pulsar (23.58%) 87,202 70,562 5. Hero Glamour (-10.53%) 54,315 60,706 6. Hero Passion (27.49%) 52,471 41,157 7. Bajaj Platina (-10%) 40,294 44,774 8. Bajaj CT100 (-18.12%) 34,863 42,578 9. Royal Enfield Classic 350 (48.47%) 34,791 23,433 10. TVS Apache (27%) 33,540 26,402

The Passion series had the second highest sales growth out of all as it saw an increase of 27.49 per cent. It finished in sixth position with 52,471 units as against 41,157 units in August 2019 while its sibling, the Glamour, garnered a total of 54,315 units as against 60,706 units during the same period last year with 10.53 per cent negative sales growth.

The Platina finished closely behind the Passion with 40,294 units for seventh place. It recorded 40,294 units as against 44,774 units during the same period last year with 10 per cent volume decline. The CT100 did endure 18.12 per cent sales de-growth but the tally of 34,863 units was enough to position it in eighth place.



The Classic 350 continued to be the most sold Royal Enfield motorcycle last month as 34,791 units were recorded against 23,433 units with a massive sales surge of 48.47 per cent. The Apache range rounded out the top ten table with 33,540 units as against 26,402 units with 27 per cent volume increase.