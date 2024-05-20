Top 10 Most Sold 2W In April 2024 – Splendor, Shine, Pulsar, Apache

From the sales report of two-wheelers in the month of April 2024, we look at the performance of the top 10 highest-selling models here

There were new models released in the market throughout last year and yet the big guns of the sales charts are the same names that continue to dominate over all other models and it doesn’t look like the order will change for some more time.

At the top of the mound is the Hero Splendor taking the lead over the Honda Activa by selling a total of 3,20,959 units in April 2024. This is an increase of 21.01% YoY growth when compared to the 2,65,225 units sold in April 2023. It is unbelievable to see that the Hero Splendor alone holds a 25.77% share on the top 10 two-wheelers list.

The runner-up in this list is the Honda Activa, which has been India’s best-selling scooter since time immemorial and it managed to sell 2,60,300 units last month. During the same time last year, it managed to sell 2,46,016 units which gave it an increase of 5.81% YoY. This is also a pretty huge number which explains why the Honda Activa demands a share of 20.9% among the top 10.

No. Models April 2024 April 2023 YoY% Growth 1 Hero Splendor 3,20,959 2,65,225 21.01 2 Honda Activa 2,60,300 2,46,016 5.81 3 Bajaj Pulsar 1,44,809 1,15,371 25.52 4 Honda Shine 1,42,751 89,261 59.93 5 Hero HF Deluxe 97,048 78,700 23.32 6 TVS Jupiter 77,086 59,583 29.38 7 Suzuki Access 61,960 52,231 18.63 8 TVS Raider 51,098 31,491 62.26 9 TVS Apache 45,520 38,148 19.32 10 Bajaj Platina 44,054 46,322 -4.90 Total 12,45,585 10,22,348 21.84

Bajaj Pulsar took the 3rd spot after selling numbers close to 1,44,809 units and it accounted for an 11.63% market share of this list. Last year during the same month it managed to sell 1,15,371 units, which gives the Pulsar a 25.52% YoY growth. The Honda Shine was close behind and managed to secure the 4th position by selling 1,42,751 units and it saw a bigger 59.93% YoY growth as it sold only 89,261 units a year ago.

At 5th position on the list, we see another Hero commuter, the HF Deluxe. This motorcycle sold 97,048 units and saw a 23.31% YoY growth when compared to the 78,700 units it sold in April 2023. We have the scooters entering the list again with the TVS Jupiter at 6th place and Suzuki Access at 7th place respectively. TVS Jupiter sales stood at 77,086 units with 29.38% YoY growth. Whereas Suzuki Access sold 61,960 units and witnessed 18.63% YoY growth YoY.

After which at the 8th and 9th places, we have the TVS Raider 125 and TVS Apache motorcycles, respectively. Raider witnessed 51,098 units sold with a 62.26% YoY growth. At the same time, we have the Apache range with 45,520 units sold and saw 19.32% YoY growth. Lastly, we have the Bajaj Platina, and it was the only two-wheeler on this list to register a negative YoY growth. With 44,054 units sold, Platina managed to lose 4.90% YoY.

In total, the top 10 two-wheelers April 2024 chart witnessed 12,45,585 units. When compared to the 10,22,348 units from April 2023, there was a 21.84% YoY growth which is quite an impressive feat and effort from all the manufacturers in India.