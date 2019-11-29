Top 10 Most Sold 2 Wheelers In Oct 2019 – Activa Beats Splendor

The domestic two-wheeler industry posted 14.4% negative YoY growth in October 2019 as Honda Activa led Hero Splendor and others

The two-wheeler industry posted a total of 17,57,264 units in the month of October 2019 as against 20,53,233 units during the same month in 2018 with YoY negative growth of 14.4%. The YoY de-growth continued last month as well and when can we see the revival in volumes is yet unknown.

The Activa was the most sold two-wheeler in the sector last month as it beat Hero MotoCorp’s Splendor by a sizeable margin. The scooter became the first in India to gain BSVI compliance and it garnered a total of 2,81,273 units with Year-on-Year sales increase of 7%.

The Splendor, on the other hand, did not post positive YoY sales growth. The entry-level commuter motorcycle garnered cumulative domestic sales of 2,64,137 units as against 2,68,377 units during the corresponding month last year with YoY de-growth of 17%.

S.No Top 10 Two Wheelers In Oct 2019 No. Of Units 1. Honda Activa 2,81,273 2. Hero Splendor 2,64,137 3. Hero HF Deluxe 1,85,751 4. Honda CB Shine 87,743 5. TVS Jupiter 74,560 6. Bajaj Platina 70,466 7. Bajaj CT100 61,483 8. TVS XL100 60,174 9. Suzuki Access 125 53,552 10. Hero Passion 45,928

It is worth noting that the top 10 table only had three Hero motorcycles. The HF Deluxe continued its decent run in the market as 1,85,751 units were sold in October 2019 as against 2,00,312 units twelve months ago with YoY decline of 7%.

TVS Motor Company has the Jupiter and Apache series as its top-sellers every month and in October 2019, the scenario did not change as the former posted a total of 74,560 units with 27% negative sales growth. Both the models have received BSVI compliance in the last couple of days.

Bajaj Auto’s Platina and CT100 registered 70,466 and 61,483 units respectively in October 2019 for sixth and seventh places while TVS’ XL100 moped endured a total of 60,174 units. Suzuki’s Access 125 recorded another impressive tally as 53,552 units were retailed as it stood ahead of Hero’s Passion.