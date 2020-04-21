Top 10 Most Sold 2-Wheelers In Mar 2020 – Hero Splendor To TVS Apache

Hero Splendor was the most sold two-wheeler in the month of March 2020 as 1,43,726 units were sold against 2,46,656 units with YoY sales drop of 42 per cent

Hero MotoCorp led the monthly sales charts for March 2020 in the two-wheeler department as 3,16,685 units were sold against 5,53,302 units during the same month last year with Year-on-Year sales decline of 42.8 per cent. The massive sales drop had also been witnessed throughout the sector except for the second-placed Honda.

The Japanese manufacturer garnered a total of 2,45,716 units last month against 2,22,325 units with 10.5 per cent volume increase. However, it was Hero that continued to remain on top of the individual two-wheeler sales charts courtesy of the Splendor. The entry-level commuter posted 1,43,726 units as against 2,46,656 units in March 2019.

The HF Deluxe came in second with a total of 1,14,969 units as against 1,46,162 units with Year-on-Year sales de-growth of 21 per cent. During the same period, Honda recorded 1,14,757 cumulative domestic sales as against 1,48,241 units during March 2019 with negative sales growth of 23 per cent as well.

Model (+/-%) March 2020 March 2019 1. Hero Splendor (-42%) 1,43,726 2,46,656 2. Hero HF Deluxe (-21%) 1,14,969 1,46,162 3. Honda Activa (-23%) 1,14,757 1,48,241 4. Honda CB Shine (-190%) 86,633 29,827 5. Bajaj Pulsar (-51%) 51,454 1,05,256 6. TVS XL Super (-54%) 32,808 70,710 7. Honda Dio (337%) 29,528 6,761 8. Suzuki Access (-47%) 26,476 49,875 9. Royal Enfield Classic 350 (-33%) 24,253 36,428 10. TVS Apache (-49%) 21,764 42,965

The CB Shine from Honda was positioned fourth with 86,633 units as against 29,827 units with a massive YoY leap of 190 per cent. Bajaj Auto’s highly popular Pulsar sport motorcycle series posted 51,454 units as against 1,05,256 units during the corresponding time last year with a huge volume decline of 51 per cent.

TVS Motor Company had the XL Super in sixth place as 32,808 units were dispatched against 70,710 units in March 2019 with 54 per cent sales drop. In the top ten sales table for the month of March 2020, Honda’s Dio was the only other model that had recorded positive sales growth as its sales rose by 337 per cent.

Honda sold a total of 29,528 units as against 6,761 units in March 2019. The Access 125 from Suzuki garnered 26,476 units as against 49,875 units with 47 per cent de-growth while Royal Enfield’s Classic 350 posted 24,253 units with 33 per cent sales drop and the Apache endured 33 per cent de-growth during the same period domestically.