Honda Activa finished on top ahead of Hero Splendor in February 2020 with 8.63 per cent Year-on-Year sales growth

In the second month of 2020, Hero MotoCorp led the way from Honda, TVS, Bajaj, Royal Enfield and Suzuki in the overall manufacturers’ sales table. With a total of 4,80,196 units, Hero saw 20 per cent YoY de-growth and held just over 37 per cent market share as 6,00,616 units were registered during the same month in 2019.

Honda posted 3,15,285 unit sales as against 4,08,559 units with 22.8 per cent sales decline while TVS, Bajaj and Royal Enfield recorded 1,69,684 units, 1,46,876 units and 61,188 units respectively. The Activa headed the charts with 2,22,961 units as it grabbed the major chunk as ever for the Japanese brand.

The scooter encountered 8.63 per cent sales growth as 2,05,239 units were sold in February 2019. The Splendor stood second with 11.89 per cent negative sales growth as 2,15,196 units were dispatched against 2,44,241 units. Behind the Activa and Splendor, no other two-wheeler in the country managed to garner more than two lakh units.

Model (YoY%) February 2020 February 2019 1. Honda Activa (8.63%) 2,22,961 2,05,239 2. Hero Splendor (-11.89%) 2,15,196 2,44,241 3. Hero HF Deluxe (-4.55%) 1,75,997 1,84,396 4. Bajaj Pulsar (-10%) 75,669 84,151 5. TVS XL Super (-25.60%) 55,802 75,001 6. Honda CB Shine (-41.14%) 50,825 86,355 7. Suzuki Access (3.8%) 50,103 48,265 8. Royal Enfield Classic 350 (10.3%) 41,766 37,862 9. Hero Glamour (-22.42%) 35,752 46,083 10. Hero Passion (-48.35%) 34,797 67,374

The HF Deluxe entry-level commuter is another top-seller for Hero and it garnered 1,75,997 units as against 1,84,396 units during the same month last year with 4.55 per cent volume decline. Bajaj Auto’s Pulsar series posted 75,669 units last month as against 84,151 units for the fourth position with 10 per cent de-growth.

TVS Motor Company’s XL 100 recorded 55,802 units in February 2020 and when compared with the same month last year, it had to deal with 25.60 per cent de-growth. In the second half of the table, Honda’s CB Shine posted 50,825 units for sixth position with 41.14 per cent de-growth as 86,355 units were sold in the corresponding period twelve months ago.

Suzuki’s consistent top-draw in recent times has been the Access 125 and it stood seventh by garnering 50,103 units as against 48,265 units with 3.8 per cent sales decline. Royal Enfield’s Classic 350 registered 41,766 units last month as against 37,862 units with 10.3 per cent growth while Hero’s Glamour and Passion rounded out the top ten.