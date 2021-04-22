Top 10 Most Fuel Efficient Sub-4M SUVs & Crossovers In India

The sub-4m SUV & crossover space is one of the busiest segments in the Indian market, and more products in the said space are expected to join in the coming months

While the Indian car industry has seen massive advancement in the last couple of years, some aspects buyers consider while purchasing a new car remain unchanged. One such criterion is fuel efficiency, which is still one of the biggest aspects Indians consider while buying a new car. Mileage is given as much importance as safety equipment, features, powertrains and so on.

With the sub-4m SUV & crossover segment gaining immense popularity in the last one to two years, we have compiled a list of the top 10 most fuel-efficient cars in the said space, take a look –

1. Kia Sonet

The Kia Sonet is the most fuel-efficient sub-4m SUV in the Indian market, with a claimed mileage of 24.1 kmpl for the 1.5-litre diesel engine, when coupled with the 6-speed manual transmission. Also on offer are a 1.2-litre NA petrol engine, as well as a 1.0-litre turbo petrol unit.

2. Ford Freestyle

The Ford Freestyle is not a direct participant in the sub-4m SUV & crossover segment, but is certainly worth a mention here. The 1.5-litre diesel engine on this crossover puts out 100 PS power and 215 Nm torque, and is offered with a manual gearbox as standard. The Ford Freestyle has a respectworthy fuel efficiency of 23.8 kmpl.

3. Honda WR-V

The Honda WR-V is offered with a 1.2-litre petrol engine that puts out 90 PS of max power, along with 110 Nm torque, as well as a 1.5-litre oil burner which is rated at 100 PS/200 Nm. The oil burner returns a mileage of 23.7 kmpl, and is available with a 6-speed MT as standard.

4. Hyundai Venue

The Hyundai Venue is offered with the same powertrain options as its cousin Kia Sonet, and the 1.5-litre diesel engine on the Hyundai SUV returns an average fuel economy of 23.28 kmpl with the MT. The Venue is currently priced from Rs 6.86 lakh to Rs 11.66 lakh (ex-showroom).

5. Tata Nexon

The Tata Nexon is available with a 1.2-litre Revotron three-cylinder turbo-petrol engine, but its 1.5-litre Revotorq diesel motor is worth mentioning here. The oil burner puts out 110 PS of max power and 260 Nm of peak torque, and is offered with a 6-speed MT as well as an optional 6-speed AMT. It returns a fuel efficiency of 22.44 kmpl with both transmission options.

6. Ford EcoSport

The Ford EcoSport is the oldest sub-4m SUV in India that continues to be on sale, and the car gets the same frugal 1.5-litre diesel engine as the aforementioned Freestyle, mated to a manual transmission as standard. The Ford EcoSport diesel has an ARAI-claimed fuel efficiency figure of 21.7 kmpl.

7. Renault Kiger

The Renault Kiger is the latest entrant in the sub-4m SUV space, and is also currently the most affordable car in its segment, with a base price of Rs 5.45 lakh (ex-showroom). The car gets a 1.0-litre NA petrol engine as well as a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol unit, and the latter has a claimed mileage of 20 kmpl when had with the 5-speed MT.

8. Nissan Magnite

Just like the Renault Kiger, its cousin Nissan Magnite makes use of the 1.0-litre NA petrol and 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine. The Magnite has the same 20 kmpl fuel efficiency as the Kiger, but is currently priced from Rs 5.59 – 10.00 lakh (ex-showroom).

9. Mahindra XUV300

Mahindra offers the XUV300 with a 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine rated at 110 PS/200 Nm, along with a 1.5-litre oil burner that puts out 116.6 PS of max power, and 300 Nm of peak torque. The diesel engine when had with the 6-speed MT, returns a fuel efficiency of 20.1 kmpl. The oil burner is also available with an automatic transmission.

10. Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

The Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza’s 1.5-litre NA petrol engine returns a fuel efficiency of 17.03 kmpl, while the AT version that comes with SHVS mild-hybrid tech has a claimed mileage of 18.76 kmpl. The sub-4m SUV is currently priced from Rs 7.51 – 11.41 lakh (ex-showroom).