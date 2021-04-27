Top 10 Most Fuel Efficient MPVs In India – Ertiga, Innova, Carnival, Vellfire, Go+

The ever-growing trend of MPVs has resulted in manufacturers introducing more and more cars in the said space in order to attract more buyers

Fuel efficiency is still one of the most important aspects Indians consider while purchasing a new car, and unlike a few years ago, cars have not only become cleaner, but also much more fuel-efficient. Mileage continues to be given the same importance as other aspects like safety equipment, features and powertrains, especially during recent times of skyrocketing fuel prices.

The growing trend of multi-utility vehicles has resulted in a range of new cars being launched in this space, and in a bid to help you choose out of the lot, here is a list of the top 10 most fuel-efficient MPVs in the Indian market –

1. Datsun GO+

The Datsun GO+ is the most affordable MPV in the Indian market, and is currently priced between Rs 4.25 – 6.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The car draws power from a 1.2-litre NA petrol engine that makes 68 PS power and 104 Nm torque when coupled with a 5-speed manual gearbox, and returns a mileage of 19.02 kmpl. An optional CVT is also available.

2. Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

The Maruti Suzuki Ertiga continues to be the best-selling MPV in the Indian market, and the car is currently retailed at a base price of Rs 7.81 lakh to Rs 10.59 lakh (ex-showroom). The Ertiga comes with a 1.5-litre NA petrol engine rated at 105 PS/138 Nm, which is available with a 5-speed MT and a 4-speed AT. With the stick shift, the MPV returns a fuel efficiency figure of 19.01 kmpl.

3. Maruti Suzuki XL6

The XL6 is basically a more premium and slightly more butch version of the Ertiga, and is retailed through Maruti Suzuki’s NEXA dealerships. While the XL6 wears new clothes and gets a 6-seat layout, it carries over the same 1.5-litre NA petrol powertrain as the 7-seat Ertiga. The XL6 also has an ARAI-certified mileage of 19.01 kmpl with the manual transmission.

4. Renault Triber

The Triber is one of the highest-selling Renault cars in India, and the sub-4m MPV is currently offered with a sole 1.0-litre three-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine that belts out 72 PS of maximum power and 96 Nm peak torque. When had with the 5-speed MT, the Triber returns a mileage of 19 kmpl.

5. Mahindra Marazzo

The Mahindra Marazzo is offered with a sole 1.5-litre diesel engine that churns out 123 PS of power along with 300 Nm of torque, and is mated to a 6-speed MT. The Mahindra MPV has a claimed fuel efficiency figure of 17.31 kmpl.

6. Mahindra Bolero

While the Mahindra Bolero is technically an SUV, its seating layout and utilitarian appeal help it qualify as a multi-utility vehicle. The Bolero gets a 1.5-litre 3-cylinder mHawk75 diesel engine that makes 75 PS and 195 Nm, and is available with a 5-speed MT. The car has a claimed mileage of 16.7 kmpl.

7. Toyota Vellfire

The Toyota Vellfire is one of the most premium MPVs in the Indian market, and is currently priced at Rs 87 lakh (ex-showroom). The Vellfire uses a 2.5-litre petrol engine that is coupled to two electric motors, which together produce 198 PS power and 235 Nm torque. The power is sent to both the axles with the help of a CVT auto gearbox, and the car has a fuel efficiency of 16.4 kmpl.

8. Maruti Suzuki Eeco

The Maruti Suzuki Eeco is the highest-selling van in the Indian market, and the vehicle is currently available in four variants: 5-seater standard, 5-seater AC, 5-seater AC CNG, and 7-seater standard. The car gets a 1.2-litre NA petrol engine rated at 73 PS/98 Nm, mated to a 5-speed MT. The Maruti Suzuki Eeco has an ARAI-certified fuel efficiency of 16.11 kmpl.

9. Toyota Innova Crysta

The Toyota Innova Crysta is one of the top-selling MPVs in the country, and the car is currently available with a 2.7-litre petrol engine, or a 2.4-litre diesel engine. The former puts out 166 PS of maximum power, along with 245 Nm of peak torque, while the latter is rated at 150 PS/360 Nm. The diesel engine has a claimed fuel efficiency rating of 15.6 kmpl when had with the 5-speed MT.

10. Kia Carnival

Launched at last year’s Auto Expo, the Carnival went on to become Kia Motors’ second offering in the country. With no direct rival in sight, the Carnival has received a fairly positive response in the country so far. Powering the Carnival is a sole 2.2-litre four-cylinder turbo diesel engine that has a maximum power output of 202 PS, and a peak torque rating of 440 Nm. The premium MPV has a claimed fuel efficiency of 13.89 kmpl.