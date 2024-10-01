Top 10 Most Fuel-Efficient CNG Cars To Buy This Festive Season

With the global shift against diesel fuel, cars especially with lower budgets have always resorted to CNG as the next most fuel-efficient mode of transport

Maruti Suzuki was one of the first manufacturers to completely stop manufacturing diesel engines and very soon converted their entire lineup into petrol and CNG models. The hybrids came a little later but ever since that transition almost every manufacturer especially in the lower budget range has started adopting CNG as the alternate fuel.

In this article, we look at the 10 most fuel-efficient CNG models that are available in the market in 2024.

1. Tata Punch CNG

The Tata Punch now gets as many as 7 CNG variants, with prices starting from Rs 7.23 lakh and going up to Rs 9.90 lakh. It is powered by a 1.2-litre, three-cylinder NA petrol engine producing 73.5hp and 103Nm torque. It has a claimed efficiency of 26.99km/kg.

2. Hyundai Exter CNG

The Hyundai Exter CNG is available in S and SX variants only. It has a claimed fuel efficiency of 27.1km/kg. The SUV gets a dual-cylinder CNG setup and uses the same 1.2-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine, but on CNG its output is reduced to 69hp and 95.2Nm. The prices start from Rs 8.50 lakh and go up to Rs 9.38 lakh for the SX Knight CNG variant.

3. Maruti Suzuki Fronx \ Toyota Taisor CNG

The Maruti Suzuki Fronx and Toyota Taisor are now available with a CNG kit which is offered with the 1.2-litre, four-cylinder NA petrol engine. It produces 77.5hp of power and 98.5Nm torque in CNG mode. Transmission options are limited to a 5-speed manual transmission only.

They have a claimed fuel efficiency figure of 28.51km/kg. The Fronx CNG is priced from Rs 8.46 lakh to Rs 9.32 lakh, while the Toyota Taisor CNG is available in only one variant, priced at Rs 8.71 lakh.

4. Maruti Suzuki Baleno \ Toyota Glanza

The CNG variants of the Maruti Suzuki Baleno and the Toyota Glanza are powered by the same 1.2-litre, four-cylinder engine mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox only. It produces 77.4hp and 98.5Nm in CNG mode. The two premium CNG hatchbacks have a claimed fuel efficiency figure of 30.61km/kg.

The Maruti Baleno CNG is priced between Rs 8.40 lakh and Rs 9.33 lakh, while the Glanza CNG costs Rs 8.65 lakh to Rs 9.68 lakh.

5. Maruti Suzuki Dzire CNG

The Dzire CNG is powered by the same 1.2-litre, four-cylinder NA engine as the Baleno, Swift and Glanza. It produces 77hp and 98.5Nm in CNG mode and is available in VXi and ZXi trims. It claims a fuel efficiency of 31.12 km/kg. Prices of the Dzire CNG range between Rs 8.23 lakh and Rs 8.91 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

6. Maruti Suzuki S-Presso CNG

The S-Presso CNG gets a 1.0-litre NA petrol engine that’s mated with a 5-speed manual gearbox only. In petrol-only mode, the engine puts out 65hp and 89Nm of torque, which decreases to 57hp and 82Nm in CNG mode. The S Presso is available in two trims: LXi and VXi. The S-Presso CNG prices range between Rs 5.92 lakh and Rs 6.12 lakh.

7. Maruti Suzuki Swift CNG

Maruti Suzuki recently launched the new Swift CNG in India, with prices starting from Rs 8.20 lakh. It is available in VXi, VXi (O) and ZXi trims. With CNG, the new Z-series engine produces 69.75hp and 101.8Nm and delivers a 32.85km/kg fuel efficiency. Even though it costs Rs 90k more than the petrol variants, its running cost will be much less.

8. Maruti Suzuki WagonR CNG

The WagonR in its CNG form gets the factory-fitted kit with the 1.0-litre NA petrol unit only. This is paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox and there is no automatic option on offer. This engine develops 65hp and 89Nm in petrol mode and 57hp and 82.1Nm in CNG mode. The Wagon R CNG is available in LXi and VXi trims, with prices ranging between Rs 6.45 lakh and Rs 6.89 lakh. It has a fuel efficiency of 33.47km/kg.

9. Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 CNG

The Alto K10 CNG gets the same 1.0-litre K10C NA engine as the Wagon R CNG and S-Presso CNG, with identical power and torque figures. The Alto K10 CNG offers a claimed fuel economy of 33.85km/kg. The Alto K10 gets two CNG variants – LXi and VXi, priced at Rs 5.74 lakh and Rs 5.96 lakh.

10. Maruti Suzuki Celerio CNG

The Celerio makes use of the 1.0-litre, three-cylinder NA petrol engine, and delivers a claimed fuel efficiency of 34.43km/kg, making it the most fuel-efficient CNG car in India. Available with the VXi variant only, the Maruti Celerio CNG is priced at Rs 6.74 lakh.