Top 10 Most Fuel-Efficient Cars In The Indian Market (August 2020)

Here is a list of the top 10 most fuel-efficient cars in the Indian market, and surprisingly, the list has only one Maruti Suzuki car

With the introduction of more stringent BS6 emission norms, a lot of manufacturers ended up parting their way from diesel powertrains in the Indian market, since upgrading diesel engines to comply with the new regulations was a pretty costly affair, and would end up increasing the car’s price by quite a margin.

Hence, the list of most fuel-efficient cars that was earlier dominated by Maruti Suzuki, now looks way more different. As of now, the Hyundai Aura is the most fuel-efficient car in the Indian market, with its 1.2L diesel engine (75 PS/190 Nm) returning a fuel efficiency of 25.4 kmpl.

The second place is taken up by Tata Altroz 1.5L Diesel (90 PS/200 Nm), which delivers 25.11 kmpl. The third and fourth spots are also secured by Hyundai cars, i.e. Grand i10 Nios and Verna respectively. The Grand i10 Nios 1.2L (75 PS/90 Nm) Diesel has a fuel efficiency rating of 25.1 kmpl, while the Verna 1.5L Diesel (115 PS/250 Nm) returns 25 km to the litre.

Car Powertrain Fuel Efficiency Hyundai Aura 1.2L Diesel | 75 PS | 190 Nm 25.4 kmpl Tata Altroz 1.5L Diesel | 90 PS | 200 Nm 25.11 kmpl Hyundai Grand i10 Nios 1.2L Diesel | 75 PS | 190 Nm 25.1 kmpl Hyundai Verna 1.5L Diesel | 115 PS | 250 Nm 25 kmpl Honda Amaze 1.5L Diesel | 100 PS | 200 Nm 24.7 kmpl Ford Figo/Aspire 1.5L Diesel | 100 PS | 215 Nm 24.4 kmpl Maruti Suzuki Dzire 1.2L Petrol | 90 PS | 113 Nm 24.12 kmpl Honda City 1.5L Diesel | 100 PS | 200 Nm 24 kmpl Ford Freestyle 1.5L Diesel | 100 PS | 215 Nm 23.8 kmpl Hyundai Venue 1.5L Diesel | 100 PS | 240 Nm 23.3 kmpl

The Honda Amaze 1.5L Diesel (100 PS/200 Nm) comes in at fifth with a 24.7 kmpl fuel efficiency rating, while the sixth position is jointly held by the Ford Figo & Aspire 1.5L Diesel (100 PS/215 Nm), since they both return 24.4 km per litre.

The only Maruti Suzuki that comes in this top 10 list is the Dzire, which was previously plonked with a new 1.2L mild-hybrid petrol engine rated at 90 PS/113 Nm. This is the only petrol-powered car in this list, and returns 24.12 kmpl.

The Honda City 1.5L Diesel (100 PS/200 Nm) comes in at eighth, Ford Freestyle 1.5L Diesel (100 PS/215 Nm) at ninth and Hyundai Venue 1.5L Diesel (100 PS/240 Nm), with a fuel efficiency rating of 24 kmpl, 23.8 kmpl and 23.3 kmpl respectively.