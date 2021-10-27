Top 10 Most Exported Cars In Sep – Baleno, Creta, Verna, City, Seltos

Hyundai Verna posted 4,604 units in the month of September 2021 as against 2,805 units during the same period last year with a YoY growth of 64.1 per cent

In the month of September 2021, the Verna staked its claim as the most exported passenger car from India as 4,604 units were shipped against 2,805 units during the same period in 2020 with a massive YoY surge of 64.1 per cent. While the sales of sedans have reduced across the globe, some emerging markets continue to have notable demand.

In India, the midsize sedan is not performing as well as the midsize SUV space and the volumes of the Hyundai Verna sold domestically are not on a high level as they used to be. The Maruti Suzuki Dzire continues to be India’s most sold sedan and on the export side, it is racking up good tally, as evident from the export numbers.

Last month, 4,277 units of the Dzire sub-four-metre sedan were exported elsewhere as against just 941 units during the corresponding period twelve months ago with a huge YoY increase of 354.5 per cent. The top three cars are very closely matched in volume tally as the Nissan Sunny finished in the third position.

Top 10 Cars Exported (YoY) September 2021 Units September 2020 Units 1. Hyundai Verna (64.1%) 4,604 2,805 2. Maruti Dzire (354.5%) 4,277 941 3. Nissan Sunny 3,891 – 4. Maruti Baleno (41.4%) 3,231 2,285 5. Hyundai Creta (6.16%) 2,879 2,712 6. VW Vento (27%) 2,870 2,259 7. Honda City 2,703 30 8. Renault Kwid 2,436 127 9. Kia Seltos (-58.3%) 2,154 5,176 10. Hyundai i10 Nios (73.4%) 2,034 1,173

Rolled out of the Renault-Nissan global alliance factory in Oragadam near Chennai, Tamil Nadu, the Sunny was in the business in the local market for some years before facing the axe and the Japanese brand only sells Kicks and Magnite currently. It garnered 3,891 units in the month of September 2021 as it showed a strong demand in the international arena.

The Maruti Suzuki Baleno is exported to a number of acclaimed global markets from India and last month, 3,231 units were shipped against 2,285 units during the same period in 2020 with a YoY growth of 41.4 per cent. The Hyundai Creta, country’s best-selling midsize SUV, finished in the fifth position with 2,879 units against 2,712 units.

This led to a YoY growth of 6.16 per cent while Volkswagen Vento, Honda City, Renault Kwid, Kia Seltos and Hyundai Grand i10 Nios covered the second half of the table. Except for the Kia Seltos, all the other models in the bottom five recorded positive growth on YoY basis.