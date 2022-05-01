Top 10 Most Exported Cars In FY22 – Dzire, Baleno, Seltos, Creta, Sunny

Maruti Suzuki Dzire posted 48,047 units last FY as against 11,985 units during the same period the previous FY with a growth of 300.9 per cent

With a massive volume surge of 300.9 per cent on a YoY basis, Maruti Suzuki Dzire was the most exported car from India in the financial year 2021-22. The compact sedan posted a total of 48,047 units last FY as against 11,985 units during the same period the previous FY resulting in a highly appreciable growth in volumes.

The Maruti Suzuki Baleno finished in the second position with 45,332 units as against 20,859 units in FY21 with a YoY volume increase of 117.3 per cent. The facelifted version of the premium hatchback was launched only a few months ago in the domestic market with a redesigned exterior, all-new interior, more advanced features, better safety, etc.

The Swift hatchback was the third most shipped passenger car in the country as it recorded a total of 32,862 units in FY22 as against 13,030 units during the same period the previous FY with a YoY volume increase of just over 152 per cent. The largest car producer in the country has endured tremendous success with its export business in the period between April 2021 and March 2022.

Top 10 Most Exported Cars (YoY) Units In FY22 Units in FY21 1. Maruti Suzuki Dzire (300.9%) 48,047 11,985 2. Maruti Suzuki Baleno (117.3%) 45,332 20,859 3. Maruti Suzuki Swift (152.2%) 32,862 13,030 4. Kia Seltos (-1.3%) 31,793 32,201 5. Hyundai Verna (-1.7%) 31,099 31,635 6. VW Vento (22.4%) 30,603 25,011 7. Hyundai Creta (23.2%) 29,747 24,151 8. Nissan Sunny (4.1%) 29,663 28,504 9. Maruti Suzuki S-Presso (24.5%) 27,322 21,939 10. Hyundai Grand i10 (28.6%) 23,877 18,561

The Kia Seltos finished in the fourth position with 31,793 units against 32,201 units in FY21 with a YoY drop of 1.3 per cent while Hyundai Verna was nearly 700 units adrift for the fifth position. The midsize sedan garnered 31,099 units against 31,635 units in FY21 with a YoY drop of 1.7 per cent as it was the most exported Hyundai.

The Volkswagen Vento finished in the sixth position with 30,603 units against 25,011 units with a YoY growth of 22.4 per cent. The Creta slotted in at fifth with 29,747 units as against 24,151 units in FY21 with a YoY volume increase of 23.2 per cent. Nissan shipped 29,663 units of the Sunny last FY against 28,504 units with a growth of 4.1 per cent.

The Maruti Suzuki S-Presso saw an export total of 27,322 units in FY22 against 21,939 units with a YoY growth of 24.5 per cent while Hyundai Grand i10 rounded out the top ten with 23,877 units against 18,561 units with a YoY surge of 28.6 per cent.