Top 10 Most Exported Cars From India In Jan 2020 – Chevrolet Beat On Top

Despite YoY de-growth of 26 per cent, Ford’s EcoSport stood second with a total of 4,559 units in January 2020

General Motors quit its domestic sales operations towards the end of 2017 but its Talegaon facility caters to the exports. The Beat small hatchback is the most exported model from India in the first month of 2020 as 6,559 units were shipped against 7,150 units during the same month last year.

The scenario won’t be the same though as the production base will be used by Great Wall Motors for its local entry leaving General Motors to not have anything to do with India. The American brand is also in talks to sell its Thailand plant to GMC and has recently quit several unprofitable markets.

The Beat endured 8 per cent YoY decline last month while another struggling automaker in India, Ford, had its EcoSport positioned second in the table. The compact SUV was responsible for 4,559 units as against 6,195 units during the corresponding month in 2019 with 26 per cent volume drop.

Most Exported Cars (YoY) Units In January 2020 Units In January 2019 Chevrolet Beat (-8%) 6,559 7,150 Ford EcoSport (-26%) 4,559 6,195 Hyundai Verna (-13%) 4,496 5,156 Nissan Sunny (70%) 4,255 2,500 Hyundai Creta (407%) 2,955 583 Kia Seltos 2,811 – Maruti Suzuki S-Presso 2,159 – Maruti Suzuki Baleno (-52%) 2,005 4,185 Maruti Suzuki Swift (711%) 1,387 171 Maruti Suzuki Dzire (45%) 1,363 938

Source: AutoPunditz

It must be noted that Ford has confirmed transferring its domestic operations to Mahindra under a JV and it includes the latter’s takeover of plant and personnel. However, Ford will continue to be present in India and new models, especially SUVs, are being jointly developed taking advantage of each other’s strengths in various departments.

The Verna slotted in at third position with exports standing at 4,496 units as against 5,5156 units in January 2019 with 13 per cent volume drop. The Sunny, on the other hand, faced 70 per cent increase in exports as 4,255 units were sent out as against just 2,500 units during the same month last year.

The Creta’s YoY export also increased by a massive 407 per cent as 2,955 units were shipped against 583 units. The Seltos ended up sixth with 2,811 units and its volumes could go further up in the coming months. The last four places were occupied by the recently launched S-Presso, Baleno, Swift and Dzire.